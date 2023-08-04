2023 UConn-UMass game to be played at McGuirk Alumni Stadium

The UConn Huskies at UMass Minutemen football game in 2023 will be played at McGuirk Alumni Stadium, it was announced on Friday.

UMass will host UConn at McGuirk Alumni Stadium in Amherst, Mass., on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. The game is part of a six-game series that the two schools agreed to back in 2022.

The 2023 UConn-UMass matchup was supposed to be played at a to be determined neutral site stadium, per the terms of the contract. The game moving to Amherst indicates that the two schools likely could not agree to terms with the venue, which was rumored to be Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

In the first game of the six-game series last season, the Huskies defeated the Minutemen 27-10 at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn. UMass still holds a two-game advantage in the series, 38-36-2.

The UMass Minutemen are scheduled to open the 2023 season in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 26 on the road against the New Mexico State Aggies (7:00pm ET, ESPN). The UConn Huskies are scheduled to open their season five days later on Thursday, Aug. 31 on the road against the North Carolina State Wolfpack (7:30pm ET, CBS Sports Network).

