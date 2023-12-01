2023 Sun Belt Championship Game: Matchup, kickoff time, TV

The 2023 Sun Belt Championship Game is set with the Troy Trojans hosting the Appalachian State Mountaineers. The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy, Ala.

Troy clinched their spot in the Sun Belt Championship Game after finishing 7-1 in conference play (10-2 overall) and will represent the West Division. The Trojans finished three games ahead of Arkansas State, South Alabama, and Texas State.

This will mark the second consecutive Sun Belt Championship Game appearance for Troy. In their first appearance last season, the Trojans defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 45-26.

The Appalachian State Mountaineers clinched the East Division of the Sun Belt Conference with a 6-2 record (8-4 overall). James Madison finished with a better record at 7-1, but the Duke were ineligible to compete in the Sun Belt Championship Game because they are in their second and final year of transition from the FCS to the FBS.

This will mark the fourth Sun Belt Championship Game appearance for Appalachian State. The Mountaineers won the championship in 2018 and 2019 and came up short in 2021.

Troy and App State first met on the gridiron in 1970 and have played 11 times overall. The Mountaineers have won the last five meetings between the two teams, including a 32-28 decision last season in Boone, N.C.

Brett McMurphy of The Action Network currently projects Troy to play the UCF Knights in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl and App State to face the Liberty Flames in the Avocados From Mexico Cure Bowl.

2023 Sun Belt Championship Game

Matchup: App State at Troy

Location: Veterans Memorial Stadium – Troy, AL

Date: Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023

Time: 4:00pm ET

TV: ESPN

Crew: John Schriffen (play-by-play), Kirk Morrison (analyst), and Stormy Buonantony (reporter)

