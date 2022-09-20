The SEC football schedule for the 2023 season was released on Tuesday evening, and it kicks off in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug 26 with Vanderbilt hosting Hawaii.
Conference play in 2023 begins on Saturday, Sept. 16 with three contests. The season will conclude with the 2023 SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 2.
Below are the 2023 SEC team-by-team football schedules for each SEC school. Click the links to view the full schedule with helmets, stadiums, etc.
2023 SEC team-by-team football schedules
2023 Alabama Football Schedule
- 09/02 – Middle Tennessee
- 09/09 – Texas
- 09/16 – at USF
- 09/23 – Ole Miss
- 09/30 – at Mississippi State
- 10/07 – at Texas A&M
- 10/14 – Arkansas
- 10/21 – Tennessee
- 10/28 – OFF
- 11/04 – LSU
- 11/11 – at Kentucky
- 11/18 – Chattanooga
- 11/25 – at Auburn
2023 Arkansas Football Schedule
- 09/02 – Western Carolina (Little Rock)
- 09/09 – Kent State
- 09/16 – BYU
- 09/23 – at LSU
- 09/30 – vs. Texas A&M (Arlington)
- 10/07 – at Ole Miss
- 10/14 – at Alabama
- 10/21 – Mississippi State
- 10/28 – OFF
- 11/04 – at Florida
- 11/11 – Auburn
- 11/18 – FIU
- 11/25 – Missouri
- 09/02 – UMass
- 09/09 – at California
- 09/16 – Samford
- 09/23 – at Texas A&M
- 09/30 – Georgia
- 10/07 – OFF
- 10/14 – at LSU
- 10/21 – Ole Miss
- 10/28 – Mississippi State
- 11/04 – at Vanderbilt
- 11/11 – at Arkansas
- 11/18 – New Mexico State
- 11/25 – Alabama
2023 Florida Football Schedule
- 09/02 – at Utah
- 09/09 – McNeese
- 09/16 – Tennessee
- 09/23 – Charlotte
- 09/30 – at Kentucky
- 10/07 – Vanderbilt
- 10/14 – at South Carolina
- 10/21 – OFF
- 10/28 – vs. Georgia (Jacksonville)
- 11/04 – Arkansas
- 11/11 – at LSU
- 11/18 – at Missouri
- 11/25 – Florida State
2023 Georgia Football Schedule
- 09/02 – UT Martin
- 09/09 – Ball State
- 09/16 – South Carolina
- 09/23 – UAB
- 09/30 – at Auburn
- 10/07 – Kentucky
- 10/14 – at Vanderbilt
- 10/21 – OFF
- 10/28 – vs. Florida (Jacksonville)
- 11/04 – Missouri
- 11/11 – Ole Miss
- 11/18 – at Tennessee
- 11/25 – at Georgia Tech
2023 Kentucky Football Schedule
- 09/02 – Ball State
- 09/09 – Eastern Kentucky
- 09/16 – Akron
- 09/23 – at Vanderbilt
- 09/30 – Florida
- 10/07 – at Georgia
- 10/14 – Missouri
- 10/21 – OFF
- 10/28 – Tennessee
- 11/04 – at Mississippi State
- 11/11 – Alabama
- 11/18 – at South Carolina
- 11/25 – at Louisville
- 09/3 – vs. FSU (Sunday; Orlando)
- 09/09 – Grambling
- 09/16 – at Mississippi State
- 09/23 – Arkansas
- 09/30 – at Ole Miss
- 10/07 – at Missouri
- 10/14 – Auburn
- 10/21 – Army
- 10/28 – OFF
- 11/04 – at Alabama
- 11/11 – Florida
- 11/18 – Georgia State
- 11/25 – Texas A&M
2023 Ole Miss Football Schedule
- 09/02 – Mercer
- 09/09 – at Tulane
- 09/16 – Georgia Tech
- 09/23 – at Alabama
- 09/30 – LSU
- 10/07 – Arkansas
- 10/14 – OFF
- 10/21 – at Auburn
- 10/28 – Vanderbilt
- 11/04 – Texas A&M
- 11/11 – at Georgia
- 11/18 – ULM
- 11/23 – at Mississippi State (Thu.)
2023 Mississippi State Football Schedule
- 09/02 – Southeastern Louisiana
- 09/09 – Arizona
- 09/16 – LSU
- 09/23 – at South Carolina
- 09/30 – Alabama
- 10/07 – Western Michigan
- 10/14 – OFF
- 10/21 – at Arkansas
- 10/28 – at Auburn
- 11/04 – Kentucky
- 11/11 – at Texas A&M
- 11/18 – Southern Miss
- 11/23 – Ole Miss (Thu.)
2023 Missouri Football Schedule
- 09/02 – South Dakota
- 09/09 – Middle Tennessee
- 09/16 – Kansas State
- 09/23 – TBA
- 09/30 – at Vanderbilt
- 10/07 – LSU
- 10/14 – at Kentucky
- 10/21 – South Carolina
- 10/28 – OFF
- 11/04 – at Georgia
- 11/11 – Tennessee
- 11/18 – Florida
- 11/25 – at Arkansas
2023 South Carolina Football Schedule
- 09/02 – vs. N. Carolina (Charlotte)
- 09/09 – Furman
- 09/16 – at Georgia
- 09/23 – Mississippi State
- 09/30 – at Tennessee
- 10/07 – OFF
- 10/14 – Florida
- 10/21 – at Missouri
- 10/28 – at Texas A&M
- 11/04 – Jacksonville State
- 11/11 – Vanderbilt
- 11/18 – Kentucky
- 11/25 – Clemson
2023 Tennessee Football Schedule
- 09/02 – vs. Virginia (Nashville)
- 09/09 – Austin Peay
- 09/16 – at Florida
- 09/23 – UTSA
- 09/30 – South Carolina
- 10/07 – OFF
- 10/14 – Texas A&M
- 10/21 – at Alabama
- 10/28 – at Kentucky
- 11/04 – UConn
- 11/11 – at Missouri
- 11/18 – Georgia
- 11/25 – Vanderbilt
2023 Texas A&M Football Schedule
- 09/02 – New Mexico
- 09/09 – at Miami
- 09/16 – ULM
- 09/23 – Auburn
- 09/30 – vs. Arkansas (Arlington)
- 10/07 – Alabama
- 10/14 – at Tennessee
- 10/21 – OFF
- 10/28 – South Carolina
- 11/04 – at Ole Miss
- 11/11 – Mississippi State
- 11/18 – Abilene Christian
- 11/25 – at LSU
2023 Vanderbilt Football Schedule
- 08/26 – Hawaii
- 09/02 – Alabama A&M
- 09/09 – at Wake Forest
- 09/16 – at UNLV
- 09/23 – Kentucky
- 09/30 – Missouri
- 10/07 – at Florida
- 10/14 – Georgia
- 10/21 – OFF
- 10/28 – at Ole Miss
- 11/04 – Auburn
- 11/11 – at South Carolina
- 11/18 – OFF
- 11/25 – at Tennessee
