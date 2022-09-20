The SEC football schedule for the 2023 season was released on Tuesday evening, and it kicks off in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug 26 with Vanderbilt hosting Hawaii.

Conference play in 2023 begins on Saturday, Sept. 16 with three contests. The season will conclude with the 2023 SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 2.

Below are the 2023 SEC team-by-team football schedules for each SEC school. Click the links to view the full schedule with helmets, stadiums, etc.

2023 SEC team-by-team football schedules

2023 Alabama Football Schedule

09/02 – Middle Tennessee

09/09 – Texas

09/16 – at USF

09/23 – Ole Miss

09/30 – at Mississippi State

10/07 – at Texas A&M

10/14 – Arkansas

10/21 – Tennessee

10/28 – OFF

11/04 – LSU

11/11 – at Kentucky

11/18 – Chattanooga

11/25 – at Auburn

2023 Arkansas Football Schedule

09/02 – Western Carolina (Little Rock)

09/09 – Kent State

09/16 – BYU

09/23 – at LSU

09/30 – vs. Texas A&M (Arlington)

10/07 – at Ole Miss

10/14 – at Alabama

10/21 – Mississippi State

10/28 – OFF

11/04 – at Florida

11/11 – Auburn

11/18 – FIU

11/25 – Missouri

2023 Auburn Football Schedule

09/02 – UMass

09/09 – at California

09/16 – Samford

09/23 – at Texas A&M

09/30 – Georgia

10/07 – OFF

10/14 – at LSU

10/21 – Ole Miss

10/28 – Mississippi State

11/04 – at Vanderbilt

11/11 – at Arkansas

11/18 – New Mexico State

11/25 – Alabama

2023 Florida Football Schedule

09/02 – at Utah

09/09 – McNeese

09/16 – Tennessee

09/23 – Charlotte

09/30 – at Kentucky

10/07 – Vanderbilt

10/14 – at South Carolina

10/21 – OFF

10/28 – vs. Georgia (Jacksonville)

11/04 – Arkansas

11/11 – at LSU

11/18 – at Missouri

11/25 – Florida State

2023 Georgia Football Schedule

09/02 – UT Martin

09/09 – Ball State

09/16 – South Carolina

09/23 – UAB

09/30 – at Auburn

10/07 – Kentucky

10/14 – at Vanderbilt

10/21 – OFF

10/28 – vs. Florida (Jacksonville)

11/04 – Missouri

11/11 – Ole Miss

11/18 – at Tennessee

11/25 – at Georgia Tech

2023 Kentucky Football Schedule

09/02 – Ball State

09/09 – Eastern Kentucky

09/16 – Akron

09/23 – at Vanderbilt

09/30 – Florida

10/07 – at Georgia

10/14 – Missouri

10/21 – OFF

10/28 – Tennessee

11/04 – at Mississippi State

11/11 – Alabama

11/18 – at South Carolina

11/25 – at Louisville

2023 LSU Football Schedule

09/3 – vs. FSU (Sunday; Orlando)

09/09 – Grambling

09/16 – at Mississippi State

09/23 – Arkansas

09/30 – at Ole Miss

10/07 – at Missouri

10/14 – Auburn

10/21 – Army

10/28 – OFF

11/04 – at Alabama

11/11 – Florida

11/18 – Georgia State

11/25 – Texas A&M

2023 Ole Miss Football Schedule

09/02 – Mercer

09/09 – at Tulane

09/16 – Georgia Tech

09/23 – at Alabama

09/30 – LSU

10/07 – Arkansas

10/14 – OFF

10/21 – at Auburn

10/28 – Vanderbilt

11/04 – Texas A&M

11/11 – at Georgia

11/18 – ULM

11/23 – at Mississippi State (Thu.)

2023 Mississippi State Football Schedule

09/02 – Southeastern Louisiana

09/09 – Arizona

09/16 – LSU

09/23 – at South Carolina

09/30 – Alabama

10/07 – Western Michigan

10/14 – OFF

10/21 – at Arkansas

10/28 – at Auburn

11/04 – Kentucky

11/11 – at Texas A&M

11/18 – Southern Miss

11/23 – Ole Miss (Thu.)

2023 Missouri Football Schedule

09/02 – South Dakota

09/09 – Middle Tennessee

09/16 – Kansas State

09/23 – TBA

09/30 – at Vanderbilt

10/07 – LSU

10/14 – at Kentucky

10/21 – South Carolina

10/28 – OFF

11/04 – at Georgia

11/11 – Tennessee

11/18 – Florida

11/25 – at Arkansas

2023 South Carolina Football Schedule

09/02 – vs. N. Carolina (Charlotte)

09/09 – Furman

09/16 – at Georgia

09/23 – Mississippi State

09/30 – at Tennessee

10/07 – OFF

10/14 – Florida

10/21 – at Missouri

10/28 – at Texas A&M

11/04 – Jacksonville State

11/11 – Vanderbilt

11/18 – Kentucky

11/25 – Clemson

2023 Tennessee Football Schedule

09/02 – vs. Virginia (Nashville)

09/09 – Austin Peay

09/16 – at Florida

09/23 – UTSA

09/30 – South Carolina

10/07 – OFF

10/14 – Texas A&M

10/21 – at Alabama

10/28 – at Kentucky

11/04 – UConn

11/11 – at Missouri

11/18 – Georgia

11/25 – Vanderbilt

2023 Texas A&M Football Schedule

09/02 – New Mexico

09/09 – at Miami

09/16 – ULM

09/23 – Auburn

09/30 – vs. Arkansas (Arlington)

10/07 – Alabama

10/14 – at Tennessee

10/21 – OFF

10/28 – South Carolina

11/04 – at Ole Miss

11/11 – Mississippi State

11/18 – Abilene Christian

11/25 – at LSU

2023 Vanderbilt Football Schedule

08/26 – Hawaii

09/02 – Alabama A&M

09/09 – at Wake Forest

09/16 – at UNLV

09/23 – Kentucky

09/30 – Missouri

10/07 – at Florida

10/14 – Georgia

10/21 – OFF

10/28 – at Ole Miss

11/04 – Auburn

11/11 – at South Carolina

11/18 – OFF

11/25 – at Tennessee

* SEC contest.