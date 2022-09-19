2023 SEC football schedule: Release set for Tuesday evening

The 2023 SEC football schedule will be released on Tuesday evening, September 20, the conference announced via in-game broadcast promos on Saturday.

The complete 2023 SEC football schedule will be unveiled on Tuesday at 7:00pm ET / 6:00pm CT on a special schedule release show on the SEC Network.

The Vanderbilt Commodores will be the first SEC team to kickoff their 2023 season. Vandy is scheduled to host the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.

12 SEC teams will kick off their seasons in Week 1 on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. Featured non-conference matchups to open the season include Florida at Utah, South Carolina vs. North Carolina (in Charlotte, N.C.), and Tennessee vs. Virginia (in Nashville, Tenn.). Additionally, LSU will take on Florida State in Orlando, Fla., on Sunday, Sept. 3.

The Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns are currently slated to join the SEC for the 2025 season. It’s unlikely that either school will depart the Big 12 early and play in the SEC in 2023, which was backed up by a recent statement by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

SEC commish Greg Sankey, in light of the recent Oklahoma-Georgia series being canceled, said the fact that Alabama-Texas is still scheduled for next year “is a pretty good sign that conference alignments are gonna stay that way next year.” — Sam Khan Jr. (@skhanjr) September 18, 2022

Below are the opponents for each SEC team in 2023 and links to their schedules (rotating opponent italicized):

ALABAMA

Home: Arkansas, LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee

Away: Auburn, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Kentucky

ARKANSAS

Home: Auburn, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Missouri

Away: Alabama, LSU, Ole Miss, Florida

AUBURN

Home: Alabama, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Georgia

Away: Arkansas, LSU, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt

FLORIDA

Home: Georgia, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Arkansas

Away: Kentucky, Missouri, South Carolina, LSU

GEORGIA

Home: Kentucky, Missouri, South Carolina, Ole Miss

Away: Florida, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Auburn

KENTUCKY

Home: Florida, Missouri, Tennessee, Alabama

Away: Georgia, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Mississippi State

LSU

Home: Arkansas, Auburn, Texas A&M, Florida

Away: Alabama, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri

MISSISSIPPI STATE

Home: Alabama, LSU, Ole Miss, Kentucky

Away: Arkansas, Auburn, Texas A&M, South Carolina

MISSOURI

Home: Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee, LSU

Away: Georgia, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Arkansas

OLE MISS

Home: Arkansas, LSU, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt

Away: Alabama, Auburn, Mississippi State, Georgia

SOUTH CAROLINA

Home: Florida, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Mississippi State

Away: Georgia, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas A&M

TENNESSEE

Home: Georgia, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M

Away: Florida, Kentucky, Missouri, Alabama

TEXAS A&M

Home: Alabama, Auburn, Mississippi State, South Carolina

Away: Arkansas, LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee

VANDERBILT

Home: Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, Auburn

Away: Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ole Miss

