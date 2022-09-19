2023 SEC football schedule: Release set for Tuesday evening

The 2023 SEC football schedule will be released on Tuesday evening, September 20, the conference announced via in-game broadcast promos on Saturday.
The complete 2023 SEC football schedule will be unveiled on Tuesday at 7:00pm ET / 6:00pm CT on a special schedule release show on the SEC Network.
The Vanderbilt Commodores will be the first SEC team to kickoff their 2023 season. Vandy is scheduled to host the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.
12 SEC teams will kick off their seasons in Week 1 on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. Featured non-conference matchups to open the season include Florida at Utah, South Carolina vs. North Carolina (in Charlotte, N.C.), and Tennessee vs. Virginia (in Nashville, Tenn.). Additionally, LSU will take on Florida State in Orlando, Fla., on Sunday, Sept. 3.
The Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns are currently slated to join the SEC for the 2025 season. It’s unlikely that either school will depart the Big 12 early and play in the SEC in 2023, which was backed up by a recent statement by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.
SEC commish Greg Sankey, in light of the recent Oklahoma-Georgia series being canceled, said the fact that Alabama-Texas is still scheduled for next year “is a pretty good sign that conference alignments are gonna stay that way next year.”
— Sam Khan Jr. (@skhanjr) September 18, 2022
Below are the opponents for each SEC team in 2023 and links to their schedules (rotating opponent italicized):
Home: Arkansas, LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee
Away: Auburn, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Kentucky
Home: Auburn, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Missouri
Away: Alabama, LSU, Ole Miss, Florida
Home: Alabama, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Georgia
Away: Arkansas, LSU, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt
Home: Georgia, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Arkansas
Away: Kentucky, Missouri, South Carolina, LSU
Home: Kentucky, Missouri, South Carolina, Ole Miss
Away: Florida, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Auburn
Home: Florida, Missouri, Tennessee, Alabama
Away: Georgia, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Mississippi State
Home: Arkansas, Auburn, Texas A&M, Florida
Away: Alabama, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri
Home: Alabama, LSU, Ole Miss, Kentucky
Away: Arkansas, Auburn, Texas A&M, South Carolina
Home: Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee, LSU
Away: Georgia, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Arkansas
Home: Arkansas, LSU, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt
Away: Alabama, Auburn, Mississippi State, Georgia
Home: Florida, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Mississippi State
Away: Georgia, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas A&M
Home: Georgia, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M
Away: Florida, Kentucky, Missouri, Alabama
Home: Alabama, Auburn, Mississippi State, South Carolina
Away: Arkansas, LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee
Home: Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, Auburn
Away: Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ole Miss
If Arkansas manages to win this Saturday, Gameday will probably be in Fayetteville on 10/1.
I don’t understand the need to release it before this season is even over.
Why not wait until some random Tuesday in February to release it, and they can build hype?