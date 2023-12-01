2023 SEC Championship Game: Matchup, kickoff time, TV

The 2023 SEC Championship Game features the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs taking on the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide. The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 2 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

The SEC Championship Game, which began in 1992, is now on it’s 32nd edition. The first two games were played at Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala., with the next 23 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta. Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which opened in 2017, is now hosting its seventh SEC Championship Game matchup.

The Georgia Bulldogs, the top-ranked team in the College Football Playoff (CFP), AP, and Coaches polls, clinched the SEC East Division in early November after the Tennessee Volunteers lost on the road at the Missouri Tigers. Georgia went on to finish the season undefeated in SEC action at 8-0 with an overall record of 12-0.

Georgia will be making its 11th SEC Championship Game appearance. The Bulldogs, who defeated LSU last season 50-30, have a 4-6 record in the SEC Championship Game.

The Alabama Crimson Tide, currently 8th in the latest CFP rankings, clinched the SEC West Division on November 11 with a 49-21 road victory against the Kentucky Wildcats.

Alabama (11-1, 8-0 SEC) will be making its conference-leading 15th SEC Championship Game appearance and first since defeating Georgia in the 2021 contest, 41-24. The Crimson Tide are 10-4 in the SEC Championship Game and are tied with LSU for the best winning percentage (.714).

Alabama and Georgia last met in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. The Bulldogs defeated the Crimson Tide in that contest, 33-18.

Brett McMurphy of The Action Network currently projects Georgia to defeat Alabama and advance to the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl to face the Florida State Seminoles. McMurphy projects Alabama to play the Washington Huskies in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl.

2023 SEC Championship Game

Matchup: (1) Georgia vs. (8) Alabama

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA

Date: Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023

Time: 4:00pm ET

TV: CBS

Crew: Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Gary Danielson (analyst), and Jenny Dell (reporter)

