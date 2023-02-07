2023 Philadelphia Stars schedule announced

The 2023 Philadelphia Stars schedule has officially been announced by the USFL.

The Philadelphia Stars kickoff the second season of the USFL on Saturday, April 15, 2023 on the road against the Memphis Showboats at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tenn. The game will begin at 4:30pm ET.

Philadelphia’s first home game is against the Michigan Panthers on Sunday, April 23 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Below is Philadelphia’s complete schedule for the 2023 season.

2023 Philadelphia Stars Schedule

Week 1

April 15: at Memphis Showboats in Memphis; Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium; 4:30pm ET

Week 2

April 23: vs. Michigan Panthers in Canton, Ohio; Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium; 7pm ET

Week 3

April 30: vs. Pittsburgh Maulers in Detroit; Ford Field; 12pm ET

Week 4

May 6: vs. Houston Gamblers in Detroit; Ford Field; 1pm ET

Week 5

May 14: vs. New Jersey Generals in Detroit; Ford Field; 12pm ET

Week 6

May 21: vs. New Orleans Breakers in Detroit; Ford Field; 12pm ET

Week 7

May 27: at Pittsburgh Maulers in Canton, Ohio; Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium; 9pm ET

Week 8

June 3: at Birmingham Stallions in Birmingham, Alabama; Protective Stadium; 3pm ET

Week 9

June 11: at New Jersey Generals in Canton, Ohio; Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium; 7pm ET

Week 10

June 18: at Michigan Panthers in Detroit; Ford Field; 7pm ET

Week 1 of the USFL season begins on Saturday, April 15 and the 10-week regular-season will extend through Sunday, June 18.

The USFL includes eight teams that are divided into North and South divisions. Teams in the North Division include the Michigan Panthers, New Jersey Generals, Philadelphia Stars, and Pittsburgh Maulers.

The four teams in the South Division include the Birmingham Stallions, Houston Gamblers, New Orleans Breakers, and Memphis Showboats.

