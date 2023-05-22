The 2023 Pac-12 Football Helmet Schedule is now available. The PDF schedule features the team helmets, date, and opponent for each Pac-12 team.

The 2023 season gets underway for the Pac-12 in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 26 when the USC Trojans host the San Jose State Spartans.

Week 1 action kicks off on Thursday, Aug. 31 with the Arizona State Sun Devils hosting the Southern Utah Thunderbirds and the Utah Utes hosting the Florida Gators. Then on Friday, Sept. 1, the Stanford Cardinal travel to take on the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

Featured non-conference matchups for the Pac-12 on Saturday, Sept. 2 include Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes visiting the TCU Horned Frogs, while the Washington Huskies play host to the Boise State Broncos.

The 2023 Pac-12 Football Championship Game is set for Friday, Dec. 1 and it will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The game will be a matchup of the two teams that finish at the top of the league standings.

Helmet schedules for the ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, and SEC have already been posted. Schedules for the remaining FBS conferences will be released soon.

Helmet Schedules