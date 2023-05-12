The 2023 NFL Sunday Night Football Schedule kicks off with a special season-opening game on Thursday, Sept. 7. The Kansas City Chiefs host the Detroit Lions in that matchup at 8:20pm ET on NBC.

Games on Sunday begin on Sept. 10 with the New York Giants hosting the Dallas Cowboys. That game, as well as all remaining Sunday Night Football branded games, will be televised at 8:20pm ET on NBC.

A Sunday Night Football branded game will also be played on Thanksgiving night, Thursday, Nov. 23. That contest features the Seattle Seahawks hosting the San Francisco 49ers.

One Sunday Night Football Game this season will be televised by the NFL Network on Christmas Eve. That contest will feature the Denver Broncos hosting the New England Patriots on Sunday, Dec. 24 at 8:15pm ET.

Sunday Night Football games in Weeks 5-15 and Week 17 are subject to change based on the NFL’s flexible scheduling:

This season, “flexible scheduling” for Sunday Night Football may be used twice between Weeks 5 and 10, and in the NFL’s discretion during Weeks 11 through 17. In weeks of the season eligible for “flexible scheduling,” the games listed for the Sunday night window are tentative and subject to change. Only Sunday afternoon games are eligible to be moved to Sunday night, in which case the tentatively scheduled Sunday night game would be moved to a Sunday afternoon.

Overall, the 2023 NFL Sunday Night Football Schedule will include 20 regular-season games, with two of those contests on a Thursday.

By purchasing tickets using the affiliate links below, you'll help support FBSchedules. We may receive a small commission.

2023 NFL Sunday Night Football Schedule

*All times Eastern.

Thursday, Sept. 7 (Week 1)

Lions at Chiefs – 8:20pm, NBC

Buy Tickets

Sunday, Sept. 10 (Week 1)

Cowboys at Giants – 8:20pm, NBC

Buy Tickets

Sunday, Sept. 17 (Week 2)

Dolphins at Patriots – 8:20pm, NBC

Buy Tickets

Sunday, Sept. 24 (Week 3)

Steelers at Raiders – 8:20pm, NBC

Buy Tickets

Sunday, Oct. 1 (Week 4)

Chiefs at Jets – 8:20pm, NBC

Buy Tickets

Sunday, Oct. 8 (Week 5)

Cowboys at 49ers – 8:20pm, NBC

Buy Tickets

Sunday, Oct. 15 (Week 6)

Giants at Bills – 8:20pm, NBC

Buy Tickets

Sunday, Oct. 22 (Week 7)

Dolphins at Eagles – 8:20pm, NBC

Buy Tickets

Sunday, Oct. 29 (Week 8)

Bears at Chargers – 8:20pm, NBC

Buy Tickets

Sunday, Nov. 5 (Week 9)

Bills at Bengals – 8:20pm, NBC

Buy Tickets

Sunday, Nov. 12 (Week 10)

Jets at Raiders – 8:20pm, NBC

Buy Tickets

Sunday, Nov. 19 (Week 11)

Vikings at Broncos – 8:20pm, NBC

Buy Tickets

Thursday, Nov. 23 (Week 12)

49ers at Seahawks – 8:20pm, NBC

Buy Tickets

Sunday, Nov. 26 (Week 12)

Ravens at Chargers – 8:20pm, NBC

Buy Tickets

Sunday, Dec. 3 (Week 13)

Chiefs at Packers – 8:20pm, NBC

Buy Tickets

Sunday, Dec. 10 (Week 14)

Eagles at Cowboys – 8:20pm, NBC

Buy Tickets

Sunday, Dec. 17 (Week 15)

Ravens at Jaguars – 8:20pm, NBC

Buy Tickets

Sunday, Dec. 24 (Week 16)

Patriots at Broncos – 8:15pm, NFLN

Buy Tickets

Sunday, Dec. 31 (Week 17)

Packers at Vikings – 8:20pm, NBC

Buy Tickets

Sunday, Jan. 7 (Week 18)

To be announced.

NFL Schedules