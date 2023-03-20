2023 NEC Football Schedule announced

The 2023 Northeast Conference (NEC) Football Schedule has been announced. Conference play begins on Saturday, Sept. 10 with Central Connecticut hosting Stonehill.

The NEC schedule for the 2023 season will feature eight teams playing a full round-robin schedule, which results in seven conference games per team.

NEC members in 2023 include the Central Connecticut Blue Devils, Duquesne Dukes, LIU Sharks, Merrimack Warriors, Sacred Heart Pioneers, Saint Francis U. Red Flash, Stonehill Skyhawks, and Wagner Seahawks.

NEC members playing Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) opponents this season include Central Connecticut (Kent State), Duquesne (West Virginia, Coastal Carolina), LIU (Ohio, Baylor), Sacred Heart (UConn). Saint Francis U. (Western Michigan), and Wagner (Navy).

Five previously unannounced non-conference matchups involving NEC teams were also revealed by the schedule release and are listed below:

AIC at Central Connecticut (Sept. 2)

Edinboro at Duquesne (Sept. 2)

Sacred Heart at Georgetown (Sept. 9)

Stonehill at Georgetown (Sept. 16)

Post at Wagner (Nov. 18)

Saint Francis U. and Stonehill both announced 10-game schedules for the 2023 season, one game under the maximum of 11.

2023 NEC Football Schedules

NEC Football Schedule (Composite)