2023 Mountain West Championship Game: Matchup, kickoff time, TV

The 2023 Mountain West Championship Game is set with the UNLV Rebels hosting the Boise State Broncos. The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 2 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UNLV finished the 2023 regular-season 6-2 in Mountain West Conference action (9-3) overall). Boise State also finished with a 6-2 conference record (7-5 overall), as did the San Jose State Spartans (6-2 MW, 7-5 overall). Since all three teams did not face each other during the regular-season, the three-way tie was broken by Anderson & Hester, Colley Matrix, Massey, Wolfe computer rankings.

According to the average computer rankings, UNLV finished at 44.50, while Boise State was at 55.75 and San José State at 58.50. Therefore, the Broncos and Rebels secured their spots in the MW Championship. UNLV and Boise State did not play each other during the regular season. The Rebels had the higher overall average ranking and earned the right to host the title tilt.

UNLV will be making its first-ever appearance in the Mountain West Championship Game, while Boise State will make its league-leading seventh appearance in the title game. The Broncos won the championship in 2014, 2017, and 2019 and fell short in 2018, 2020, and 2022.

UNLV and Boise State last met on the gridiron in Las Vegas during the 2019 season. The Broncos defeated the Rebels in that contest, 38-13, which was their sixth consecutive victory in the series.

Brett McMurphy of The Action Network projects UNLV to play the UCLA Bruins in the LA Bowl Hosted by Gronk and Boise State to take on the Appalachian State Mountaineers in the Avocados From Mexico Cure Bowl.

2023 Mountain West Championship Game

Matchup: Boise State at UNLV

Site: Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, Nevada

Date: Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023

Time: 3:00pm ET

TV: FOX

Crew: Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Brock Huard (analyst), Petros Papadakis (reporter), and Allison Williams (reporter)

