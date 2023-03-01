2023 MAC football schedule announced

The 2023 MAC Football Schedule has been officially announced. Conference play begins on Saturday, Sept. 23 with two matchups.

Featured non-conference games for each MAC team in 2023 include Akron at Kentucky, Ball State at Georgia, Bowling Green at Michigan, Buffalo at Wisconsin, Central Michigan at Notre Dame, Eastern Michigan at Minnesota, Kent State at UCF, Miami (Ohio) at Miami (FL), Northern Illinois at Nebraska, Iowa State at Ohio, Toledo at Illinois, and Western Michigan at Mississippi State.

The 2023 MAC regular season concludes with the MAC Championship Game at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich., on Saturday, Dec. 2.

The MAC will release an updated schedule later this spring with game times and television for the first three weeks of the regular season and its midweek MACtion schedule. All remaining game times and television will be announced 12 days prior to the scheduled game. Games will air on ESPN networks (ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU/ESPN+/ESPN3) and CBS Sports Network.

Saturday, August 26

Ohio at San Diego State

Thursday, August 31

Saint Francis at Western Michigan

Kent State at UCF

Friday, Sept. 1

Miami at Miami (FL)

Howard at Eastern Michigan

Saturday, Sept. 2

Ball State at Kentucky

Central Michigan at Michigan State

NIU at Boston College

Toledo at Illinois

Akron at Temple

Bowling Green at Liberty

Buffalo at Wisconsin

LIU at Ohio

Saturday, Sept. 9

Ball State at Georgia

New Hampshire at Central Michigan

Eastern Michigan at Minnesota

Southern Illinois at NIU

Texas Southern at Toledo

Western Michigan at Syracuse

Morgan State at Akron

Eastern Illinois at Bowling Green

Fordham at Buffalo

Kent State at Arkansas

Miami at UMass

Ohio at Florida Atlantic

Saturday, Sept. 16

Indiana State at Ball State

Central Michigan at Notre Dame

UMass at Eastern Michigan

NIU at Nebraska

San Jose State at Toledo

Western Michigan at Iowa

Akron at Kentucky

Bowling Green at Michigan

Liberty at Buffalo

Central Connecticut at Kent State

Miami at Cincinnati

Iowa State at Ohio

Saturday, Sept. 23

Ohio at Bowling Green

Western Michigan at Toledo

Georgia Southern at Ball State

Central Michigan at South Alabama

Eastern Michigan at Jacksonville State

Tulsa at NIU

Akron at Indiana

Buffalo at Louisiana

Kent State at Fresno State

Delaware State at Miami

Saturday, Sept. 30

Ball State at Western Michigan

Eastern Michigan at Central Michigan

NIU at Toledo

Buffalo at Akron

Miami at Kent State

Bowling Green at Georgia Tech

Saturday, Oct. 7

Ball State at Eastern Michigan

Central Michigan at Buffalo

Bowling Green at Miami

Kent State at Ohio

NIU at Akron

Toledo at UMass

Western Michigan at Mississippi State

Saturday, Oct. 14

Toledo at Ball State

Akron at Central Michigan

Bowling Green at Buffalo

Kent State at Eastern Michigan

Miami at Western Michigan

Ohio at NIU

Saturday, Oct. 21

Central Michigan at Ball State

Eastern Michigan at NIU

Toledo at Miami

Western Michigan at Ohio

Akron at Bowling Green

Buffalo at Kent State

Saturday, Oct. 28

Western Michigan at Eastern Michigan

Miami at Ohio

Tuesday, Oct. 31

NIU at Central Michigan

Buffalo at Toledo

Wednesday, Nov. 1

Ball State at Bowling Green

Kent State at Akron

Tuesday, Nov. 7

Ball State at NIU

Central Michigan at Western Michigan

Ohio at Buffalo

Wednesday, Nov. 8

Eastern Michigan at Toledo

Akron at Miami

Bowling Green at Kent State

Tuesday, Nov. 14

Toledo at Bowling Green

Western Michigan at NIU

Akron at Eastern Michigan

Wednesday, Nov. 15

Central Michigan at Ohio

Buffalo at Miami

Saturday, Nov. 18

Kent State at Ball State

Tuesday, Nov. 21

Eastern Michigan at Buffalo

Bowling Green at Western Michigan

Friday, Nov. 24

Toledo at Central Michigan

Ohio at Akron

Saturday, Nov. 25

NIU at Kent State

Miami at Ball State

Saturday, December 2

MAC Football Championship Game (Detroit, Mich.)