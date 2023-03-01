2023 MAC football schedule announced

The 2023 MAC Football Schedule has been officially announced. Conference play begins on Saturday, Sept. 23 with two matchups.
Featured non-conference games for each MAC team in 2023 include Akron at Kentucky, Ball State at Georgia, Bowling Green at Michigan, Buffalo at Wisconsin, Central Michigan at Notre Dame, Eastern Michigan at Minnesota, Kent State at UCF, Miami (Ohio) at Miami (FL), Northern Illinois at Nebraska, Iowa State at Ohio, Toledo at Illinois, and Western Michigan at Mississippi State.
The 2023 MAC regular season concludes with the MAC Championship Game at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich., on Saturday, Dec. 2.
The MAC will release an updated schedule later this spring with game times and television for the first three weeks of the regular season and its midweek MACtion schedule. All remaining game times and television will be announced 12 days prior to the scheduled game. Games will air on ESPN networks (ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU/ESPN+/ESPN3) and CBS Sports Network.
2023 MAC Football Schedules
East Division
- 2023 Akron Football Schedule
- 2023 Bowling Green Football Schedule
- 2023 Buffalo Football Schedule
- 2023 Kent State Football Schedule
- 2023 Miami (Ohio) Football Schedule
- 2023 Ohio Football Schedule
West Division
- 2023 Ball State Football Schedule
- 2023 Central Michigan Football Schedule
- 2023 Eastern Michigan Football Schedule
- 2023 NIU Football Schedule
- 2023 Toledo Football Schedule
- 2023 Western Michigan Football Schedule
2023 MAC Football Schedule
Saturday, August 26
Ohio at San Diego State
Thursday, August 31
Saint Francis at Western Michigan
Kent State at UCF
Friday, Sept. 1
Miami at Miami (FL)
Howard at Eastern Michigan
Saturday, Sept. 2
Ball State at Kentucky
Central Michigan at Michigan State
NIU at Boston College
Toledo at Illinois
Akron at Temple
Bowling Green at Liberty
Buffalo at Wisconsin
LIU at Ohio
Saturday, Sept. 9
Ball State at Georgia
New Hampshire at Central Michigan
Eastern Michigan at Minnesota
Southern Illinois at NIU
Texas Southern at Toledo
Western Michigan at Syracuse
Morgan State at Akron
Eastern Illinois at Bowling Green
Fordham at Buffalo
Kent State at Arkansas
Miami at UMass
Ohio at Florida Atlantic
Saturday, Sept. 16
Indiana State at Ball State
Central Michigan at Notre Dame
UMass at Eastern Michigan
NIU at Nebraska
San Jose State at Toledo
Western Michigan at Iowa
Akron at Kentucky
Bowling Green at Michigan
Liberty at Buffalo
Central Connecticut at Kent State
Miami at Cincinnati
Iowa State at Ohio
Saturday, Sept. 23
Ohio at Bowling Green
Western Michigan at Toledo
Georgia Southern at Ball State
Central Michigan at South Alabama
Eastern Michigan at Jacksonville State
Tulsa at NIU
Akron at Indiana
Buffalo at Louisiana
Kent State at Fresno State
Delaware State at Miami
Saturday, Sept. 30
Ball State at Western Michigan
Eastern Michigan at Central Michigan
NIU at Toledo
Buffalo at Akron
Miami at Kent State
Bowling Green at Georgia Tech
Saturday, Oct. 7
Ball State at Eastern Michigan
Central Michigan at Buffalo
Bowling Green at Miami
Kent State at Ohio
NIU at Akron
Toledo at UMass
Western Michigan at Mississippi State
Saturday, Oct. 14
Toledo at Ball State
Akron at Central Michigan
Bowling Green at Buffalo
Kent State at Eastern Michigan
Miami at Western Michigan
Ohio at NIU
Saturday, Oct. 21
Central Michigan at Ball State
Eastern Michigan at NIU
Toledo at Miami
Western Michigan at Ohio
Akron at Bowling Green
Buffalo at Kent State
Saturday, Oct. 28
Western Michigan at Eastern Michigan
Miami at Ohio
Tuesday, Oct. 31
NIU at Central Michigan
Buffalo at Toledo
Wednesday, Nov. 1
Ball State at Bowling Green
Kent State at Akron
Tuesday, Nov. 7
Ball State at NIU
Central Michigan at Western Michigan
Ohio at Buffalo
Wednesday, Nov. 8
Eastern Michigan at Toledo
Akron at Miami
Bowling Green at Kent State
Tuesday, Nov. 14
Toledo at Bowling Green
Western Michigan at NIU
Akron at Eastern Michigan
Wednesday, Nov. 15
Central Michigan at Ohio
Buffalo at Miami
Saturday, Nov. 18
Kent State at Ball State
Tuesday, Nov. 21
Eastern Michigan at Buffalo
Bowling Green at Western Michigan
Friday, Nov. 24
Toledo at Central Michigan
Ohio at Akron
Saturday, Nov. 25
NIU at Kent State
Miami at Ball State
Saturday, December 2
MAC Football Championship Game (Detroit, Mich.)
MAC vs Mountain West matchups in 2023
Ohio at San Diego State on August 26th
San Jose State at Toledo on September 16th
Kent State at Fresno State on September 23rd
Since the start of the playoff era, the only Group-of-5 conference that the MAC has a winning record against is the MWC (18-17).