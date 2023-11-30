2023 MAC Championship Game: Matchup, kickoff time, TV

The 2023 MAC Championship Game is set with the Miami RedHawks facing the Toledo Rockets. The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 2 at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich.

Toledo claimed its spot in the 2023 MAC Championship Game after finishing atop the West Division with an undefeated 8-0 conference record (11-1 overall). Toledo has appeared in the championship game seven times previously, second only to Northern Illinois’ nine. In their most recent appearance last season, the Rockets defeated the Ohio Bobcats, 17-7, to improve their championship game record to 4-3.

The Miami RedHawks finished in sole possession of first place atop the MAC’s East Division with a 7-1 record (10-2 overall), one game ahead of Ohio. Miami will be making its sixth appearance in the MAC Championship Game. The RedHawks won the conference crown in 2003, 2010, and 2019 and came up short in 2004 and 2007.

Brett McMurphy of The Action Network currently projects Toledo to play the James Madison Dukes in the Myrtle Beach Bowl and Miami to face the Fresno State Bulldogs in the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl.

2023 MAC Championship Game

Matchup: Miami vs. Toledo

Site: Ford Field – Detroit, MI

Date: Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023

Time: Noon ET

TV: ESPN

Crew: Anish Shroff (play-by-play), Andre Ware (analyst), and Paul Carcaterra (reporter)

Tickets: Buy Tickets

Football Schedules

