2023 Conference USA football TV schedule announced

The 2023 Conference USA football TV schedule has been announced. C-USA football games in 2023 will be broadcast by CBS Sports Network (CBSSN) and the ESPN networks.

Five Conference USA members will kickoff their 2023 seasons in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 26, which features two conference matchups — UTEP at Jacksonville State (5:30pm ET, CBSSN) and FIU at Louisiana Tech (9:00pm ET, CBSSN). Additionally, the New Mexico State Aggies will host the UMass Minutemen at 7:00pm ET on ESPN.

The remaining four Conference USA teams — Liberty, WKU, Middle Tennessee, and Sam Houston — will begin their seasons on Saturday, Sept. 2.

The 2023 Conference USA Football Championship Game is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 1. The game will be televised by CBSSN at a time to be announced.

Listed below are the Conference USA TV games that were announced on Wednesday, May 31. Games marked as “ESPN network” are “…subject to the 12-day selection window and all kick times are subject to change based upon television placement.”

2023 Conference USA Football TV Schedule

*All times Eastern.

Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023

UTEP at Jacksonville St. – 5:30pm, CBSSN

UMass at NM State – 7pm, ESPN

FIU at LA Tech – 9pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023

Bowling Green at Liberty – 12pm, CBSSN

LA Tech at SMU – 12pm, ESPNU

ETSU at Jacksonville St. – 2pm, ESPN+

USF at WKU – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Maine at FIU – 6:30pm, ESPN+

Middle Tennessee at Alabama – 7:30pm, SECN

Western Illinois at NM State – 9pm, ESPN+

Incarnate Word at UTEP – 9pm, ESPN+

Sam Houston at BYU – 10:15pm, FS1

Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023

UTEP at Northwestern – 3:30pm, BTN

NM State at Liberty – 6pm, ESPN+

North Texas at FIU – 6:30pm, ESPN+

Jacksonville St. at CCU – 7pm, ESPN+

Northwestern State at LA Tech – 7pm, ESPN+

Middle Tennessee at Missouri – 7pm, SECN+/ESPN+

Houston Christian at WKU – 7pm, ESPN+

Air Force at Sam Houston – 8pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023

Liberty at Buffalo – 12pm, CBSSN

FIU at UConn – 3:30pm, CBSSN

WKU at Ohio State – 4pm, FOX

North Texas at LA Tech – 7pm, ESPN+

Murray State at Middle Tennessee – 7pm, ESPN+

UTEP at Arizona – 11pm, P12N

Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023

Eastern Michigan at Jacksonville St. – 5pm, ESPN network

Liberty at FIU – 6:30pm, ESPN network

Colorado State at Middle Tennessee – 7pm, ESPN network

Sam Houston at Houston – 7pm, ESPN+

UNLV at UTEP – 9pm, ESPN network

Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023

Middle Tennessee at WKU – 7:30pm, CBSSN

Jacksonville St. at Sam Houston – 8pm, ESPNU

Friday, Sept. 29, 2023

LA Tech at UTEP – 9pm, CBSSN

Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023

Jacksonville St. at Middle Tennessee – 8pm, ESPNU

FIU at NM State – 9pm, CBSSN

Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023

Sam Houston at Liberty – 7pm, CBSSN

WKU at LA Tech – 8pm, ESPNU

Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023

LA Tech at Middle Tennessee – 7pm, CBSSN

Liberty at Jacksonville St. – 7:30pm, ESPNU

Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023

UTEP at FIU – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Sam Houston at NM State – 9pm, CBSSN

Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023

Middle Tennessee at Liberty – 7pm, CBSSN

WKU at Jacksonville St. – 7:30pm, ESPNU

Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023

FIU at Sam Houston – 7pm, CBSSN

NM State at UTEP – 9pm, ESPN2

Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023

NM State at LA Tech – 7pm, CBSSN

Liberty at WKU – 7:30pm, ESPNU

Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023

Jacksonville St. at FIU – 7pm, CBSSN

UTEP at Sam Houston – 8pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023

Kennesaw State at Sam Houston – 1pm, ESPN network

Middle Tennessee at NM State – 6pm, ESPN network

LA Tech at Liberty – 6pm, CBSSN

WKU at UTEP – 9pm, ESPN network

Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023

Old Dominion at Liberty – 1pm, ESPN network

Sam Houston at LA Tech – 3pm, ESPN network

FIU at Middle Tennessee – 3:30pm, ESPN network

NM State at WKU – 3:30pm, ESPN network

Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023

UMass at Liberty – 1pm, ESPN network

LA Tech at Jacksonville St. – 2pm, ESPN network

UTEP at Middle Tennessee – 2pm, ESPN network

Sam Houston at WKU – 3:30pm, ESPN network

Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023

Middle Tennessee at Sam Houston – 12pm, ESPN network

WKU at FIU – 3pm, ESPN network

Liberty at UTEP – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Jacksonville St. at NM State – 4pm, ESPN network

Friday, Dec. 1, 2023

C-USA Championship Game – TBA, CBSSN

