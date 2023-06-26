The 2023 Conference USA Football Helmet Schedule is now available. The PDF schedule, features the team helmets, date, and opponent for each C-USA team.

For the 2023 season, Conference USA will consist of nine football-playing members and no divisions. New members this season include Jacksonville State, Liberty, New Mexico State, and Sam Houston. They will join FIU, Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee, UTEP, and WKU.

Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice, UAB, and UTSA each departed CUSA and will begin play in the American in 2023.

The 2023 season gets underway for Conference USA in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 26 with two conference contests and a total of five teams in action. The action begins at 5:30pm ET when the UTEP Miners travel to face the Jacksonville State Gamecocks with television coverage via CBS Sports Network.

All nine Conference USA teams will be in action on Saturday, Sept. 2, which is Week 1 of the season. The nine-game slate features Middle Tennessee visiting Alabama (7:30pm ET, SECN) and Sam Houston traveling to face BYU (10:15pm ET, FS1).

The 2023 Conference USA Football Championship Game is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 1 at the home stadium of the team with the best winning percentage in league play. The game is slated to be televised by CBS Sports Network at a time to be announced.

Helmet schedules for the ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, MAC, Mountain West, Pac-12, SEC, and Sun Belt have already been released. The remaining conference helmet schedules will be released soon.

Helmet Schedules