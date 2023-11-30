2023 Conference USA Championship Game: Matchup, kickoff time, TV

The 2023 Conference USA Championship Game is set with the Liberty Flames hosting the New Mexico State Aggies. The game will be played on Friday, Dec. 1 at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Va.

The Liberty-New Mexico State matchup will be the first championship game on this year’s schedule. The Pac-12 also plays their championship game on Friday night, while the remaining nine matchups will be contested on Saturday.

The Liberty Flames, 8–0 in CUSA play and 12-0 overall, clinched a spot in the CUSA Championship Game on Tuesday, Oct. 24 after their 42-29 victory on the road against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. The following week on Saturday, Nov. 4, Liberty clinched the top spot in the standings and the right to host the CUSA Championship Game by defeating Louisiana Tech at home, 56-30.

The New Mexico State Aggies clinched their spot in the 2023 CUSA Championship Game after upsetting Western Kentucky on the road on Saturday, 38-29. The Aggies finished the regular-season 10-3 overall and 7-1 in CUSA action.

Liberty and New Mexico State both joined Conference USA this season after five seasons as a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) Independent. The Flames and Aggies will each be making their first conference game appearances as FBS members.

Liberty and New Mexico State last met earlier this season on September 9 at Williams Stadium, which resulted in a 33-17 victory for the Flames. Overall, the two schools have met six times on the gridiron and Liberty leads the series 4-2.

Brett McMurphy of The Action Network currently projects Liberty to play the Troy Trojans in the Birmingham Bowl and New Mexico State to take on the Texas State Bobcats in the Isleta New Mexico Bowl.

2023 Conference USA Championship Game

Matchup: New Mexico State at Liberty

Site: Williams Stadium – Lynchburg, VA

Date: Friday, Dec. 1, 2023

Time: 7:00pm ET

TV: CBSSN

Crew: Rich Waltz (play-by-play), Aaron Taylor (analyst), and Amanda Guerra (reporter)

