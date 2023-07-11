2023 college football media days schedule

The 2023 college football season kicks off in just over six weeks. But ahead of that, it’s time for each conference to hold their media days, otherwise known as “talking season.”

The Big 12 will kick things off with their two-day event on Wednesday, July 12 through Thursday, July 13.

Below is the complete schedule of media days for the 2023 season:

ACC

ACC media days, officially referred to as ACC Football Kickoff, is scheduled for Tuesday, July 25 through Thursday, July 27 and will be held at The Westin Charlotte in Charlotte, N.C.

Live coverage of ACC Football Kickoff will be provided each day by the ACC Network. Below is the schedule of team appearances for each day:

Tuesday, July 25

Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, and Syracuse

Wednesday, July 26

Duke, Florida State, Pitt, Virginia, and Virginia Tech

Thursday, July 27

Boston College, Clemson, North Carolina, NC State, and Wake Forest

AMERICAN

The American Athletic Conference media days is slated for July 24-25 at Live! By Loews in Arlington, Texas.

A schedule of team appearances for The American has not yet been announced.

BIG 12

The Big 12 football media days will be held Wednesday, July 12 through Thursday, July 13 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

ESPNU and Big 12 Now on ESPN+ will provide television coverage beginning at 1:00pm ET / 12:00pm CT on Wednesday and 9:30am ET / 8:30am CT on Thursday.

Below is the schedule for each day:

Wednesday, July 12

Baylor, BYU, Houston, Kansas, Oklahoma State, TCU and Texas

Thursday, July 13

Cincinnati, Iowa State, K-State, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, UCF, and West Virginia

BIG TEN

The Big Ten will hold their annual media days on Wednesday, July 26 through Thursday, July 27 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.

Coverage of Big Ten media days will be provided by the Big Ten Network and the FOX Sports app.

Below is the schedule of team appearances:

Wednesday, July 26

Illinois, Rutgers, Michigan State, Northwestern, Penn State, Iowa, and Ohio State

Thursday, July 27

Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Purdue, Nebraska, Wisconsin, and Michigan

CONFERENCE USA

Conference USA’s media days, referred to as CUSA Football Kickoff and Media Day, is scheduled for Tuesday, July 25. The event will be held at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

All participants will take part in a live ESPN+ show, hosted by ESPN’s John Schriffen.

MAC

The Mid-American Conference (MAC) will hold its annual media days on Thursday, July 20 at the historic Fox Theatre in Detroit, Mich. The event is scheduled for 9:00am ET to 1:30pm ET.

MAC Commissioner Dr. Jon Steinbrecher will begin the Kickoff with an address to the media live on ESPN+.

MOUNTAIN WEST

The 2023 Mountain West football media days is scheduled for Wednesday, July 19 through Thursday, July 20 at Circa Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Live coverage of the two-day event will be provided by the Mountain West Network.

PAC-12

Like the Mountain West, the Pac-12 will also hold their annual media days event in Las Vegas. The 2023 Pac-12 Football Media Day is slated for Friday, July 21 at Resorts World Las Vegas.

Live coverage of the event will be provided by the Pac-12 Network.

SEC

The SEC will hold their annual media days event on Monday, July 17 through Thursday, July 20 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tenn. Live coverage of the event will be provided by the SEC Network.

Below is the schedule of team appearances:

Monday, July 17

LSU, Missouri, and Texas A&M

Tuesday, July 18

Auburn, Georgia, Mississippi State, and Vanderbilt

Wednesday, July 19

Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, and Kentucky

Thursday, July 20

Ole Miss, South Carolina, and Tennessee

SUN BELT

The Sun Belt’s annual media days event is slated for Tuesday, July 25 through Wednesday, July 26 at the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel in New Orleans, La. Live coverage of the event will be provided by ESPN+.

Below is the schedule of team appearances:

Tuesday, July 25

Arkansas State, Louisiana, ULM, South Alabama, Southern Miss, Texas State, and Troy

Wednesday, July 26

App State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, James Madison, Marshall, and Old Dominion

