2023 college football media days schedule

The 2023 college football season kicks off in just over six weeks. But ahead of that, it’s time for each conference to hold their media days, otherwise known as “talking season.”
The Big 12 will kick things off with their two-day event on Wednesday, July 12 through Thursday, July 13.
Below is the complete schedule of media days for the 2023 season:
ACC media days, officially referred to as ACC Football Kickoff, is scheduled for Tuesday, July 25 through Thursday, July 27 and will be held at The Westin Charlotte in Charlotte, N.C.
Live coverage of ACC Football Kickoff will be provided each day by the ACC Network. Below is the schedule of team appearances for each day:
Tuesday, July 25
Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, and Syracuse
Wednesday, July 26
Duke, Florida State, Pitt, Virginia, and Virginia Tech
Thursday, July 27
Boston College, Clemson, North Carolina, NC State, and Wake Forest
The American Athletic Conference media days is slated for July 24-25 at Live! By Loews in Arlington, Texas.
A schedule of team appearances for The American has not yet been announced.
The Big 12 football media days will be held Wednesday, July 12 through Thursday, July 13 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
ESPNU and Big 12 Now on ESPN+ will provide television coverage beginning at 1:00pm ET / 12:00pm CT on Wednesday and 9:30am ET / 8:30am CT on Thursday.
Below is the schedule for each day:
Wednesday, July 12
Baylor, BYU, Houston, Kansas, Oklahoma State, TCU and Texas
Thursday, July 13
Cincinnati, Iowa State, K-State, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, UCF, and West Virginia
The Big Ten will hold their annual media days on Wednesday, July 26 through Thursday, July 27 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.
Coverage of Big Ten media days will be provided by the Big Ten Network and the FOX Sports app.
Below is the schedule of team appearances:
Wednesday, July 26
Illinois, Rutgers, Michigan State, Northwestern, Penn State, Iowa, and Ohio State
Thursday, July 27
Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Purdue, Nebraska, Wisconsin, and Michigan
Conference USA’s media days, referred to as CUSA Football Kickoff and Media Day, is scheduled for Tuesday, July 25. The event will be held at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
All participants will take part in a live ESPN+ show, hosted by ESPN’s John Schriffen.
The Mid-American Conference (MAC) will hold its annual media days on Thursday, July 20 at the historic Fox Theatre in Detroit, Mich. The event is scheduled for 9:00am ET to 1:30pm ET.
MAC Commissioner Dr. Jon Steinbrecher will begin the Kickoff with an address to the media live on ESPN+.
The 2023 Mountain West football media days is scheduled for Wednesday, July 19 through Thursday, July 20 at Circa Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Live coverage of the two-day event will be provided by the Mountain West Network.
Like the Mountain West, the Pac-12 will also hold their annual media days event in Las Vegas. The 2023 Pac-12 Football Media Day is slated for Friday, July 21 at Resorts World Las Vegas.
Live coverage of the event will be provided by the Pac-12 Network.
The SEC will hold their annual media days event on Monday, July 17 through Thursday, July 20 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tenn. Live coverage of the event will be provided by the SEC Network.
Below is the schedule of team appearances:
Monday, July 17
LSU, Missouri, and Texas A&M
Tuesday, July 18
Auburn, Georgia, Mississippi State, and Vanderbilt
Wednesday, July 19
Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, and Kentucky
Thursday, July 20
Ole Miss, South Carolina, and Tennessee
The Sun Belt’s annual media days event is slated for Tuesday, July 25 through Wednesday, July 26 at the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel in New Orleans, La. Live coverage of the event will be provided by ESPN+.
Below is the schedule of team appearances:
Tuesday, July 25
Arkansas State, Louisiana, ULM, South Alabama, Southern Miss, Texas State, and Troy
Wednesday, July 26
App State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, James Madison, Marshall, and Old Dominion
2023 College Football Schedule
Won’t Wednesday July 26th with Northwestern become now very interesting!!??
.
My long range prediction is that the administration at Northwestern has just handed the B1G the pathway to how to expel a member… Thus creating the way to add Washington right away without going much larger yet.
Did you feel that Penn State provided a path for dismissal from the Big Ten with the Jerry Sandusky scandal? Four high ranking administrators, including the former University president, ended up served time in prison for their roles in the cover-up debacle. How about the circumstances surrounding the death of Jordan McNair? Maryland coach Durkin, at first placed on administrative leave, was then found responsible for the tragedy and fired. Oh, and how about the national story of former Rutgers’ basketball coach Mike Rice physically and verbally abusive to his players? Initially suspended but then fired after video evidence emerged. That incident occurred a year after Rutgers was asked to join the conference but a year before they began play. If ever there were a pathway… No, the only thing Pat Fitzgerald provided was a really sorry Wildcat 2023 football season.