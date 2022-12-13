2023 CFL schedule announced

The 2023 CFL schedule has officially been announced. The season kicks off on Thursday, June 8, 2023 with the Calgary Stampeders hosting the BC Lions.

The Canadian Football League will again play their normal, 21-week regular season in 2023. Each CFL team will play an 18-game schedule with three bye weeks.

16 of the 18 games are played against common opponents, once at home and once on the road, essentially a same season home-and-home series. The two remaining games are rotated each season.

The CFL plays a three-week preseason where each teams plays twice, this season from Monday, May 22 through Saturday, June 2. The Calgary Stampeders host the Edmonton Elks in the first preseason contest on May 22.

The CFL playoffs begin on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, and will culminate with the 110th Grey Cup on Sunday, Nov. 19. The game will be played at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ontario.

“From the first regular season game next June to the 110th Grey Cup in November, it promises to be a season of big plays and big fun right across the country,” said Randy Ambrosie, the Commissioner of the CFL.

“This schedule reflects our best effort to engage all of our fans,” Ambrosie continued. “It’s a positive response to input we’ve had from our ticket-buying fans. But it also includes some different approaches designed with our broadcast audiences in mind.”

All CFL games are televised in Canada via TSN in English and via RDS in French. In the United States, fans can watch every CFL game live on the ESPN networks and ESPN+. A minimum of 20 games will air on the ESPN networks, including one of the two Division Finals and the Grey Cup, while the remaining games will stream via ESPN+.

Check out the Canadian Football League schedules at the links below.

2023 CFL Team Schedules

