2023 CAA football schedule announced

The 2023 Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) football schedule has been officially announced. Conference play begins on Thursday, Aug. 31.

For the 2023 season, the CAA will consist of 15 football-playing members following the addition of Campbell and North Carolina A&T. Those two schools will join existing CAA members Delaware, Elon, Hampton, Maine, Monmouth, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Richmond, Stony Brook, Towson, UAlbany, Villanova, and William & Mary.

The conference slate once again includes four home games and four road contests for each team. Under the league’s new scheduling format, each team is paired with two permanent partners that it faces every season. The other six conference opponents rotate through the schedule, ensuring that all teams meet each other at least once at home and on the road over an eight-year period. Limiting air travel to reduce costs was also a priority in the new scheduling model, with most teams not having more than one flight each season during conference play.

Six previously unannounced non-conference matchups involving CAA teams were also revealed by the schedule release and are listed below:

Hampton vs. Grambling (Sept. 2; at Red Bull Arena)

New Hampshire at Stonehill (Sept. 2)

Hampton vs. Howard (Sept. 16; at Audi Field)

Saint Francis U. at Delaware (Sept. 16)

William & Mary at Charleston Southern (Sept. 16)

Duquesne at Delaware (Oct. 7)

2023 CAA Team Schedules

2023 CAA Football Schedule (Composite)

Saturday, Aug. 26

Fordham at UAlbany

Thursday, Aug. 31

Delaware at Stony Brook

William & Mary at Campbell

Elon at Wake Forest

Rhode Island at Georgia State

Saturday, Sept. 2

Hampton vs. Grambling (at Red Bull Arena)

Maine at FIU

Monmouth at FAU

New Hampshire at Stonehill

North Carolina A&T at UAB

Morgan State at Richmond

Towson at Maryland

Villanova at Lehigh

Friday, Sept. 8

Stony Brook at Rhode Island

Saturday, Sept. 9

Monmouth at Towson

UAlbany at Hawaii

Campbell at The Citadel

Delaware at Penn State

Elon at Gardner-Webb

Norfolk State at Hampton

Maine at North Dakota State

New Hampshire at Central Michigan

North Carolina Central at North Carolina A&T

Richmond at Michigan State

Colgate at Villanova

Wofford at William & Mary

Saturday, Sept. 16

Campbell at Monmouth

North Carolina A&T at Elon

Rhode Island at Maine

Saint Francis (Pa.) at Delaware

Hampton at Howard (at Audi Field)

Dartmouth at New Hampshire

Delaware State at Richmond

Stony Brook at Arkansas State

Towson at Morgan State

Villanova at UCF

William & Mary at Charleston Southern

Saturday, Sept. 23

Elon at Campbell

New Hampshire at Delaware

Maine at William & Mary

Rhode Island at Villanova

Richmond at Stony Brook

UAlbany at Morgan State

Monmouth at Lafayette

Norfolk State at Towson

Saturday, Sept. 30

Villanova at UAlbany

William & Mary at Elon

Hampton at Richmond

Stony Brook at Maine

Towson at New Hampshire

Campbell at North Carolina Central

Lehigh at Monmouth

North Carolina A&T at Norfolk State

Bryant at Rhode Island

Saturday, Oct. 7

UAlbany at Towson

Campbell at Hampton

Maine at Richmond

Villanova at North Carolina A&T

Duquesne at Delaware

North Carolina Central at Elon

Rhode Island at Brown

Stony Brook at Morgan State

William & Mary at Virginia

Saturday, Oct. 14

UAlbany at New Hampshire

North Carolina A&T at Delaware

Elon at Villanova

Hampton at Monmouth

Richmond at Rhode Island

LIU at Maine

Fordham at Stony Brook

Saturday, Oct. 21

Rhode Island at UAlbany

Maine at Campbell

Delaware at Hampton

Monmouth at Elon

New Hampshire at Stony Brook

Richmond at North Carolina A&T

Towson at William & Mary

Saturday, Oct. 28

UAlbany at Maine

Campbell at Richmond

Delaware at Towson

North Carolina A&T at Hampton

Monmouth at William & Mary

New Hampshire at Rhode Island

Stony Brook at Villanova

Saturday, Nov. 4

William & Mary at UAlbany

Elon at Delaware

Hampton at Maine

Stony Brook at Monmouth

Villanova at New Hampshire

Towson at North Carolina A&T

Campbell at North Carolina

Saturday, Nov. 11

UAlbany at Stony Brook

Delaware at Campbell

Elon at Richmond

William & Mary at Hampton

New Hampshire at Monmouth

North Carolina A&T at Rhode Island

Towson at Villanova

Saturday, Nov. 18

Monmouth at UAlbany

Campbell at North Carolina A&T

Villanova at Delaware

Hampton at Elon

Maine at New Hampshire

Rhode Island at Towson

Richmond at William & Mary

