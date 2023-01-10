2023 CAA football schedule announced

The 2023 Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) football schedule has been officially announced. Conference play begins on Thursday, Aug. 31.
For the 2023 season, the CAA will consist of 15 football-playing members following the addition of Campbell and North Carolina A&T. Those two schools will join existing CAA members Delaware, Elon, Hampton, Maine, Monmouth, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Richmond, Stony Brook, Towson, UAlbany, Villanova, and William & Mary.
The conference slate once again includes four home games and four road contests for each team. Under the league’s new scheduling format, each team is paired with two permanent partners that it faces every season. The other six conference opponents rotate through the schedule, ensuring that all teams meet each other at least once at home and on the road over an eight-year period. Limiting air travel to reduce costs was also a priority in the new scheduling model, with most teams not having more than one flight each season during conference play.
Six previously unannounced non-conference matchups involving CAA teams were also revealed by the schedule release and are listed below:
- Hampton vs. Grambling (Sept. 2; at Red Bull Arena)
- New Hampshire at Stonehill (Sept. 2)
- Hampton vs. Howard (Sept. 16; at Audi Field)
- Saint Francis U. at Delaware (Sept. 16)
- William & Mary at Charleston Southern (Sept. 16)
- Duquesne at Delaware (Oct. 7)
2023 CAA Team Schedules
2023 CAA Football Schedule (Composite)
Saturday, Aug. 26
Fordham at UAlbany
Thursday, Aug. 31
Delaware at Stony Brook
William & Mary at Campbell
Elon at Wake Forest
Rhode Island at Georgia State
Saturday, Sept. 2
Hampton vs. Grambling (at Red Bull Arena)
Maine at FIU
Monmouth at FAU
New Hampshire at Stonehill
North Carolina A&T at UAB
Morgan State at Richmond
Towson at Maryland
Villanova at Lehigh
Friday, Sept. 8
Stony Brook at Rhode Island
Saturday, Sept. 9
Monmouth at Towson
UAlbany at Hawaii
Campbell at The Citadel
Delaware at Penn State
Elon at Gardner-Webb
Norfolk State at Hampton
Maine at North Dakota State
New Hampshire at Central Michigan
North Carolina Central at North Carolina A&T
Richmond at Michigan State
Colgate at Villanova
Wofford at William & Mary
Saturday, Sept. 16
Campbell at Monmouth
North Carolina A&T at Elon
Rhode Island at Maine
Saint Francis (Pa.) at Delaware
Hampton at Howard (at Audi Field)
Dartmouth at New Hampshire
Delaware State at Richmond
Stony Brook at Arkansas State
Towson at Morgan State
Villanova at UCF
William & Mary at Charleston Southern
Saturday, Sept. 23
Elon at Campbell
New Hampshire at Delaware
Maine at William & Mary
Rhode Island at Villanova
Richmond at Stony Brook
UAlbany at Morgan State
Monmouth at Lafayette
Norfolk State at Towson
Saturday, Sept. 30
Villanova at UAlbany
William & Mary at Elon
Hampton at Richmond
Stony Brook at Maine
Towson at New Hampshire
Campbell at North Carolina Central
Lehigh at Monmouth
North Carolina A&T at Norfolk State
Bryant at Rhode Island
Saturday, Oct. 7
UAlbany at Towson
Campbell at Hampton
Maine at Richmond
Villanova at North Carolina A&T
Duquesne at Delaware
North Carolina Central at Elon
Rhode Island at Brown
Stony Brook at Morgan State
William & Mary at Virginia
Saturday, Oct. 14
UAlbany at New Hampshire
North Carolina A&T at Delaware
Elon at Villanova
Hampton at Monmouth
Richmond at Rhode Island
LIU at Maine
Fordham at Stony Brook
Saturday, Oct. 21
Rhode Island at UAlbany
Maine at Campbell
Delaware at Hampton
Monmouth at Elon
New Hampshire at Stony Brook
Richmond at North Carolina A&T
Towson at William & Mary
Saturday, Oct. 28
UAlbany at Maine
Campbell at Richmond
Delaware at Towson
North Carolina A&T at Hampton
Monmouth at William & Mary
New Hampshire at Rhode Island
Stony Brook at Villanova
Saturday, Nov. 4
William & Mary at UAlbany
Elon at Delaware
Hampton at Maine
Stony Brook at Monmouth
Villanova at New Hampshire
Towson at North Carolina A&T
Campbell at North Carolina
Saturday, Nov. 11
UAlbany at Stony Brook
Delaware at Campbell
Elon at Richmond
William & Mary at Hampton
New Hampshire at Monmouth
North Carolina A&T at Rhode Island
Towson at Villanova
Saturday, Nov. 18
Monmouth at UAlbany
Campbell at North Carolina A&T
Villanova at Delaware
Hampton at Elon
Maine at New Hampshire
Rhode Island at Towson
Richmond at William & Mary