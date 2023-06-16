2023 Brown at Harvard football game moved to Friday

The Brown Bears at Harvard Crimson football game in 2023 has been moved to Friday, according to the official athletics website of both schools.

The Brown-Harvard Ivy League matchup, originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 23, will now be played on Friday, Sept. 22 and the two schools will square off at Harvard Stadium in Boston, Mass. The game is scheduled to kickoff at 7:00pm ET with streaming coverage provided by ESPN+.

Harvard and Brown first met on the gridiron in 1893 in Cambridge, Mass. The Crimson currently own an 11-game winning streak over the Bears, which dates back to 2011, and they currently lead the overall series 89-30-2.

Harvard is scheduled to open the 2023 season with a non-conference game at home against the St. Thomas Tommies on Saturday, Sept. 16. The Crimson will also play a Friday night contest later in the season at home against the Cornell Big Red on October 6. That contest will be nationally televised by ESPNU at 7:00pm ET.

Brown is slated to kickoff their 2023 campaign on Saturday, Sept. 16 on the road in Smithfield, R.I., against the Bryant Bulldogs. Like the Crimson, the Bears will also play a second Friday night contest later this fall when they travel to take on the Penn Quakers on October 27. That game will also be televised by ESPNU at 7:00pm ET.

