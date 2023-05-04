The 2023 Big Ten Football Helmet Schedule is now available. The PDF schedule features the team helmets, date, and opponent for each Big Ten team.

The 2023 season gets underway for the Big Ten on Thursday, Aug. 31 with one contest. The Minnesota Golden Gophers host the Nebraska Cornhuskers in that matchup, which is also the first Big Ten Conference game of the season.

The Michigan State Spartans kickoff their season on Friday, Sept. 1 when they welcome the Central Michigan Chippewas to East Lansing for a non-conference contest.

The remaining 11 Big Ten teams open their season on Saturday, Sept. 2, which is highlighted by the Penn State Nittany Lions hosting the West Virginia Mountaineers in a non-conference contest. Two Big Ten matchups are also slated for that Saturday — Ohio State at Indiana and Northwestern at Rutgers.

The 2023 Big Ten Football Championship Game is set for Saturday, Dec. 2 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. The game will kickoff at 8:00pm ET.

Helmet schedules for the ACC, Big 12, and SEC have already been released. The remaining conference helmet schedules will be published in the coming weeks.

