2023 Big Ten Championship Game: Matchup, kickoff time, TV

The 2023 Big Ten Championship Game is set with the No. 16 Iowa Hawkeyes facing the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines. The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 2 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.

Michigan clinched a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game after finishing atop the Big Ten East Division standings with a perfect 9-0 record (12-0 overall). The Wolverines will be making their third consecutive and third overall appearance in the championship game.

In its first two Big Ten Championship Game appearances, Michigan defeated Iowa in 2021, 42-3, and Purdue in 2022, 43-22. The Wolverines advanced to the College Football Playoff both seasons.

Iowa won the West Division of the Big Ten after finishing 7-2 in conference play, two games ahead of Northwestern and Wisconsin. The Hawkeyes, who finished the regular-season 10-2 overall, will be making their third appearance in the championship game following losses in 2015 and 2021.

Michigan and Iowa first met on the gridiron in 1900 and played most recently during the 2022 season in Iowa City, Iowa. The Wolverines defeated the Hawkeyes in that matchup, 27-14, to extend their advantage in the overall series to 44-15-4.

Brett McMurphy of The Action Network currently projects Michigan to defeat Iowa and advance to the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game and play the Oregon Ducks. Iowa is projected to face the Ole Miss Rebels in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.

2023 Big Ten Championship Game

Matchup: (16) Iowa vs. (2) Michigan

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium – Indianapolis, IN

Date: Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023

Time: 8:00pm ET

TV: FOX

Crew: Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (analyst), and Jenny Taft (sideline)

