2023 Big 12 Championship Game: Matchup, kickoff time, TV

The 2023 Big 12 Championship Game is set with the No. 18 Oklahoma State Cowboys facing the No. 7 Texas Longhorns. The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 2 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Texas claimed its spot in the 2023 Big 12 Championship Game after finishing the regular-season with the best record in conference play at 8-1 (11-1 overall). The contest will mark the seventh championship game appearance for Texas. In their most recent appearance in 2018, the Longhorns lost to Oklahoma, 39-27, which evened their championship game record at 3-3.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys punched their ticket to the championship game by finishing with the second-best conference record at 7-2 (9-3 overall). Oklahoma State tied with Oklahoma for second in the standings, but the Cowboys earned the bid via a head-to-head tie-breaker since they defeated the Sooners earlier this season.

Oklahoma State will be making only its second appearance in the Big 12 Championship Game. The Cowboys lost to Baylor, 21-16, in their first appearance in 2021.

Brett McMurphy of The Action Network currently projects Texas to face the Missouri Tigers in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl. He projects that Oklahoma State will play the Texas A&M Aggies in the TaxAct Texas Bowl.

2023 Big 12 Championship Game

Matchup: (18) Oklahoma State vs. (7) Texas

Site: AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX

Date: Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023

Time: Noon ET

TV: ABC

Crew: Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (analyst), and Molly McGrath (reporter)

Tickets: Buy Tickets

Football Schedules

