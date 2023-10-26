2023 Bahamas Bowl to be played at Charlotte’s Jerry Richardson Stadium

The HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl, which will not be played in The Bahamas, has a new location for the 2023 contest, ESPN Events announced on Thursday.

The game, which is being relocated due to ongoing renovations at Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas, will now be played at Jerry Richardson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The stadium is the home of the Charlotte 49ers and has a seating capacity of 15,314.

Additionally, the date of the 2023 HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl has been pushed forward two days and will now be played on Monday, Dec. 18 at 2:30pm ET.

As a result of that change, the 2023 Myrtle Beach Bowl has been shifted from its originally scheduled date of Monday, Dec. 18 and will now kickoff on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 11:00am ET. Both the Bahamas Bowl and Myrtle Beach Bowl will be televised nationally by ESPN.

“We appreciate the support and willingness of Charlotte and its administration, specifically Director of Athletics Mike Hill, to work with us on relocating this game to Jerry Richardson Stadium,” said Clint Overby, Vice President, ESPN Events. “We are fortunate to have great partners who understand the importance of the college football postseason and the positive impact these games have on both student athletes and the participating programs.”

Per ESPN Events, the Bahamas Bowl is expected to return to Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium in 2024.

The 2023 Bahamas Bowl is slated to feature teams from Conference USA and the Mid-American Conference (MAC), while the 2023 Myrtle Beach Bowl is slated to feature a matchup of two teams from the American Athletic Conference, MAC, and/or Sun Belt Conference.

With today’s changes, the Myrtle Beach Bowl will be the first post-season contest on the 2023-24 bowl schedule. Six additional contests are slated to be played on the first date of bowl season, Saturday, Dec. 16.

College Football Playoff Semifinals this season are set for the Rose Bowl Game and the Allstate Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.

Bowl season will wrap up on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024 when the two semifinal winners meet in the College Football Playoff National Championship at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

College Football Bowl Schedule