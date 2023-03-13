2023 Army-UTSA football game moved to Friday

The 2023 Army Black Knights at UTSA Roadrunners football game has been moved to Friday, per the official website of both schools.

The Army-UTSA non-conference matchup, originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16, will now be played on Friday, Sept. 15 and the two schools will square off at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The game will mark their fourth overall meeting on the gridiron.

UTSA and Army first met on the gridiron in 2019 in San Antonio. The Roadrunners defeated the Black Knights in their most recent contest in 2022, 41-38, but the Black Knights still hold a one-game advantage in the overall series, 2-1.

Army, a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) Independent, is scheduled to open the 2023 season on Saturday, Sept. 2 on the road against the ULM Warhawks. Their home-opener at Michie Stadium in West Point, N.Y., is slated for Saturday, Sept. 9 against the Delaware State Hornets.

In addition to Army, UTSA’s 2023 non-conference schedule includes a home game against the Texas State Bobcats on Sept. 9 and road tilts at the Houston Cougars on Sept. 2 and the Tennessee Volunteers on Sept. 23.

UTSA will be playing their first season as a member of the American Athletic Conference in 2023. The Roadrunners will host UAB, East Carolina, Rice, and USF and will travel to face Temple, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, and Tulane.

[H/T @BrigadeReview]

Updated football schedule reflecting Army-UTSA being moved to Friday night: pic.twitter.com/Y7hd9AQMDa — 𝙱𝚛𝚒𝚐𝚊𝚍𝚎 𝚁𝚎𝚟𝚒𝚎𝚠 (@BrigadeReview) March 12, 2023

Football Schedules