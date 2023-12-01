search

2023 American Football Championship Game: Matchup, kickoff time, TV

By Kevin Kelley - December 1, 2023
The 2023 American Football Championship Game is set with the No. 22 Tulane Green Wave hosting the SMU Mustangs. The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 2 at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, La.

Tulane clinched its spot in the American Football Championship Game after finishing atop the conference standings with an undefeated 8-0 record (11-1 overall). The Green Wave will be making their second appearance in the championship game.

Last season, the Green Wave defeated the UCF Knights in the championship game, 45-28, and then went on to upset the No. 10 USC Trojans in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic in Arlington, Texas, 46-45.

SMU also finished undefeated in American Athletic Conference action (8-0, 10-2 overall) to clinch its spot in the title matchup. The Mustangs are making their first-ever appearance in the American Football Championship Game.

Brett McMurphy of The Action Network currently projects Tulane to defeat SMU and play the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, while SMU is projected to face the Boston College Eagles in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl.

2023 American Football Championship Game

Matchup: SMU at (22) Tulane
Site: Yulman Stadium – New Orleans, LA
Date: Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023
Time: 4:00pm ET
TV: ABC
Crew: Roy Philpott (play-by-play), Roddy Jones (analyst), and Taylor McGregor (reporter)
