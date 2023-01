2023 ACC football schedule release: All 14 team schedules

The ACC football schedule for the 2023 season was released on Monday evening, and it kicks off on Thursday, Aug 31 with Wake Forest hosting Elon.

Conference play in 2023 begins on Friday, Sept. 1 with Georgia Tech hosting Louisville in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. The season will conclude with the 2023 ACC Championship Game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday, Dec. 2.

Below are the 2023 ACC team-by-team football schedules for each ACC school. Click the links to view the full schedule with helmets, stadiums, etc.

2023 ACC team-by-team football schedules

2023 Boston College Football Schedule

09/02 – Northern Illinois

09/09 – Holy Cross

09/16 – Florida State

09/23 – at Louisville

09/30 – Virginia

10/07 – at Army

10/14 – OFF

10/21 – at Georgia Tech

10/28 – UConn

11/03 – at Syracuse (Fri.)

11/11 – Virginia Tech

11/16 – at Pitt (Thurs.)

11/24 – Miami (Fri.)

2023 Clemson Football Schedule

09/04 – at Duke (Mon.)

09/09 – Charleston Southern

09/16 – Florida Atlantic

09/23 – Florida State

09/30 – at Syracuse

10/07 – Wake Forest

10/14 – OFF

10/21 – at Miami

10/28 – at NC State

11/04 – Notre Dame

11/11 – Georgia Tech

11/18 – North Carolina

11/25 – at South Carolina

2023 Duke Football Schedule

09/04 – Clemson (Mon.)

09/09 – Lafayette

09/16 – Northwestern

09/23 – at UConn

09/30 – Notre Dame

10/07 – OFF

10/14 – NC State

10/21 – at Florida State

10/28 – at Louisville

11/02 – Wake Forest (Thurs.)

11/11 – at North Carolina

11/18 – at Virginia

11/25 – Pitt

2023 Florida State Football Schedule

09/03 – LSU (Sun.; Orlando)

09/09 – Southern Miss

09/16 – at Boston College

09/23 – at Clemson

09/30 – OFF

10/07 – Virginia Tech

10/14 – Syracuse

10/21 – Duke

10/28 – at Wake Forest

11/04 – at Pitt

11/11 – Miami

11/18 – North Alabama

11/25 – at Florida

2023 Georgia Tech Football Schedule

09/01 – Louisville (Fri.)

09/09 – South Carolina State

09/16 – at Ole Miss

09/23 – at Wake Forest

09/30 – Bowling Green

10/07 – at Miami

10/14 – OFF

10/21 – Boston College

10/28 – North Carolina

11/04 – at Virginia

11/11 – at Clemson

11/18 – Syracuse

11/25 – Georgia

2023 Louisville Football Schedule

09/01 – at Georgia Tech (Fri.)

09/07 – Murray State (Thurs.)

09/16 – at Indiana

09/23 – Boston College

09/29 – at NC State (Fri.)

10/07 – Notre Dame

10/14 – at Pitt

10/21 – OFF

10/28 – Duke

11/04 – Virginia Tech

11/09 – Virginia (Thurs.)

11/18 – at Miami

11/25 – Kentucky

2023 Miami Football Schedule

09/01 – Miami (OH) (Fri.)

09/09 – Texas A&M

09/14 – Bethune-Cookman (Thurs.)

09/23 – at Temple

09/30 – OFF

10/07 – Georgia Tech

10/14 – at North Carolina

10/21 – Clemson

10/28 – Virginia

11/04 – at NC State

11/11 – at Florida State

11/18 – Louisville

11/24 – at Boston College (Fri.)

2023 North Carolina Football Schedule

09/02 – South Carolina (Charlotte)

09/09 – App State

09/16 – Minnesota

09/23 – at Pitt

09/30 – OFF

10/07 – Syracuse

10/14 – Miami

10/21 – Virginia

10/28 – at Georgia Tech

11/04 – Campbell

11/11 – Duke

11/18 – at Clemson

11/25 – at NC State

2023 NC State Football Schedule

09/02 – at UConn

09/09 – Notre Dame

09/16 – VMI

09/22 – at Virginia (Fri.)

09/29 – Louisville (Fri.)

10/07 – Marshall

10/14 – at Duke

10/21 – OFF

10/28 – Clemson

11/04 – Miami

11/11 – at Wake Forest

11/18 – at Virginia Tech

11/25 – North Carolina

2023 Pitt Football Schedule

09/02 – Wofford

09/09 – Cincinnati

09/16 – at West Virginia

09/23 – North Carolina

09/30 – at Virginia Tech

10/07 – OFF

10/14 – Louisville

10/21 – at Wake Forest

10/28 – at Notre Dame

11/04 – Florida State

11/11 – at Syracuse (The Bronx, N.Y.)

11/16 – Boston College (Thurs.)

11/25 – at Duke

2023 Syracuse Football Schedule

09/02 – Colgate

09/09 – Western Michigan

09/16 – at Purdue

09/23 – Army

09/30 – Clemson

10/07 – at North Carolina

10/14 – at Florida State

10/21 – OFF

10/26 – at Virginia Tech (Thurs.)

11/03 – Boston College (Fri.)

11/11 – Pitt (The Bronx, N.Y.)

11/18 – at Georgia Tech

11/25 – Wake Forest

2023 Virginia Football Schedule

09/02 – at Tennessee (Nashville)

09/09 – James Madison

09/16 – at Maryland

09/22 – NC State (Fri.)

09/30 – at Boston College

10/07 – William & Mary

10/14 – OFF

10/21 – at North Carolina

10/28 – at Miami

11/04 – Georgia Tech

11/09 – at Louisville (Thurs.)

11/18 – Duke

11/25 – Virginia Tech

2023 Virginia Tech Football Schedule

09/02 – Old Dominion

09/09 – Purdue

09/16 – at Rutgers

09/23 – at Marshall

09/30 – Pitt

10/07 – at Florida State

10/14 – Wake Forest

10/21 – OFF

10/26 – Syracuse (Thurs.)

11/04 – at Louisville

11/11 – at Boston College

11/18 – NC State

11/25 – at Virginia

2023 Wake Forest Football Schedule