2023 ACC football schedule announced

The 2023 ACC football schedule has been officially announced. Conference play begins on Friday, Sept. 1 with Louisville at Georgia Tech.

The 2023 season will be the first for the ACC with their 3-5-5 scheduling format. The league has also eliminated the Atlantic and Coastal divisions.

Featured 2023 non-conference match-ups for each ACC school include Boston College at Army, Notre Dame at Clemson, Northwestern at Duke, Florida State vs. LSU (in Orlando, FL), Georgia Tech at Ole Miss, Kentucky at Louisville, Texas A&M at Miami, Notre Dame at NC State, North Carolina vs. South Carolina (in Charlotte, NC), Cincinnati at Pitt, Syracuse at Purdue, Virginia vs. Tennessee (in Nashville, TN), Purdue at Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest at Notre Dame.

The 2023 ACC Championship Game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 2 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

2023 ACC Football Schedules

Thursday, Aug. 31

Elon at Wake Forest

Friday, Sept. 1

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech (M-B Stadium)

Miami (Ohio) at Miami (FL)

Saturday, Sept. 2

Colgate at Syracuse

NC State at UConn

North Carolina vs. South Carolina (Charlotte)

NIU at Boston College

Old Dominion at Virginia Tech

Virginia vs. Tennessee (Nashville)

Wofford at Pitt

Sunday, Sept. 3

LSU vs. Florida State (Orlando)

Monday, Sept. 4

Clemson at Duke

Thursday, Sept. 7

Murray State at Louisville

Saturday, Sept. 9

Appalachian State at North Carolina

Charleston Sou. at Clemson

Cincinnati at Pitt

Holy Cross at Boston College

James Madison at Virginia

Lafayette at Duke

Purdue at Virginia Tech

SC State at Georgia Tech

Southern Miss at Florida State

Texas A&M at Miami (FL)

Vanderbilt at Wake Forest

Western Michigan at Syracuse

Notre Dame at NC State

Thursday, Sept. 14

Bethune-Cookman at Miami (FL)

Saturday, Sept. 16

Florida Atlantic at Clemson

Georgia Tech at Ole Miss

Indiana vs. Louisville (Indianapolis)

Minnesota at North Carolina

Northwestern at Duke

Pitt at West Virginia

Syracuse at Purdue

Virginia at Maryland

Virginia Tech at Rutgers

VMI at NC State

Wake Forest at Old Dominion

Florida State at Boston College

Friday, Sept. 22

NC State at Virginia

Saturday, Sept. 23

Army at Syracuse

Duke at UConn

Miami (FL) at Temple

Virginia Tech at Marshall

Boston College at Louisville

Florida State at Clemson

Georgia Tech at Wake Forest

North Carolina at Pitt

Friday, Sept. 29

Louisville at NC State

Saturday, Sept. 30

Bowling Green at Georgia Tech

Notre Dame at Duke

Clemson at Syracuse

Pitt at Virginia Tech

Virginia at Boston College

Saturday, Oct. 7

Boston College at Army

Marshall at NC State

William & Mary at Virginia

Notre Dame at Louisville

Georgia Tech at Miami (FL)

Syracuse at North Carolina

Virginia Tech at Florida State

Wake Forest at Clemson

Saturday, Oct. 14

Louisville at Pitt

Miami (FL) at North Carolina

NC State at Duke

Syracuse at Florida State

Wake Forest at Virginia Tech

Saturday, Oct. 21

Boston College at Georgia Tech

Clemson at Miami (FL)

Duke at Florida State

Pitt at Wake Forest

Virginia at North Carolina

Thursday, Oct. 26

Syracuse at Virginia Tech

Saturday, Oct. 28

UConn at Boston College

Pitt at Notre Dame

Clemson at NC State

Duke at Louisville

Florida State at Wake Forest

North Carolina at Georgia Tech

Virginia at Miami (FL)

Thursday, Nov. 2

Wake Forest at Duke

Friday, Nov. 3

Boston College at Syracuse

Saturday, Nov. 4

Campbell at North Carolina

Notre Dame at Clemson

Florida State at Pitt

Georgia Tech at Virginia

Miami (FL) at NC State

Virginia Tech at Louisville

Thursday, Nov. 9

Virginia at Louisville

Saturday, Nov. 11

Virginia Tech at Boston College

Georgia Tech at Clemson

Duke at North Carolina

Miami at Florida State

NC State at Wake Forest

Pitt at Syracuse (The Bronx, N.Y.)

Thursday, Nov. 16

Boston College at Pitt

Saturday, Nov. 18

North Carolina at Clemson

Duke at Virginia

North Alabama at Florida State

Syracuse at Georgia Tech

Louisville at Miami

NC State at Virginia Tech

Wake Forest at Notre Dame

Friday, Nov. 24

Miami at Boston College

Saturday, Nov. 25

Clemson at South Carolina

Pitt at Duke

Florida State at Florida

Georgia at Georgia Tech

Kentucky at Louisville

North Carolina at NC State

Wake Forest at Syracuse

Virginia Tech at Virginia