The 2023 ACC Football Helmet Schedule is now available. The PDF schedule features the team helmets, date, and opponent for each ACC team.

The 2023 season gets underway for the ACC on Thursday, Aug. 31 with one team in action. The Wake Forest Demon Deacons play host to the Elon Phoenix in that contest.

Three ACC teams open their seasons on Friday, Sept. 1. The Louisville Cardinals face the fellow ACC member Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., which kicks off ACC action, while the Miami Hurricanes will host the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks.

Week 1 of the 2023 season also features a couple of big non-conference matchups that are slated for Saturday, Sept. 2. The North Carolina Tar Heels battle the South Carolina Gamecocks at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., while the Virginia Cavaliers will square off with the Tennessee Volunteers at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.

On Sunday, Sept. 3, the Florida State Seminoles will play the LSU Tigers at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. Week 1 will wrap up with the Clemson Tigers traveling to face the Duke Blue Devils on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4.

The 2023 ACC Football Championship Game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 2 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., and it will be televised by an ESPN network at a time to be announced.

Helmet schedules for the remaining FBS conferences will be posted over the next few weeks.

Helmet Schedules