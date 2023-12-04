The 2023-24 College Football Bowl Helmet Schedule is now available to download. The printable PDF schedule features the team helmets, date, and TV info for every bowl game this season.

Bowl Season officially kicks off on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023 with the Myrtle Beach Bowl at 11:00am ET on ESPN. The Georgia Southern Eagles will take on the Ohio Bobcats in that matchup.

Due to the calendar and the NFL, there are no college football bowl games scheduled for Christmas Eve (Sunday, Dec. 24), Christmas Day (Monday, Dec. 25), and New Year’s Eve (Sunday, Dec. 31).

The College Football Playoff Semifinals are set for New Year’s Day, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. The first matchup at 5:00pm ET will feature the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines against the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif.

In the second College Football Playoff Semifinal at 8:45pm ET, the No. 2 Washington Huskies will take on the No. 3 Texas Longhorns in the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. Both semifinal games will be televised by ESPN.

Semifinal winners will meet in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The game will be televised by ESPN at 7:30pm ET.

Download the 2023-24 Bowl Helmet Schedule now! We also have a printable bowl schedule with no images.

