2022 UTSA-FIU football game moved to Friday for national television

The 2022 UTSA Roadrunners at FIU Panthers football game has been moved to Friday, both schools have announced.

The UTSA-FIU Conference USA game, originally scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 15, will now be played on Friday, Oct. 14 at Riccardo Silva Stadium in Miami, Fla. The game was moved to Friday to accommodate a national television broadcast.

The week prior to their matchup, UTSA is scheduled to host the WKU Hilltoppers, while FIU is slated to host the UConn Huskies, both on Saturday, Oct. 8.

UTSA and FIU first met on the gridiron in 2014 and have squared off a total of three times. The Roadrunners defeated the Panthers in their first meeting in 2014 in San Antonio, Texas, 16-13. FIU then tallied consecutive victories in 2017 in Miami, 14-7, and in 2018 in San Antonio, 45-7.

UTSA is slated to open their 2022 schedule on Saturday, Sept. 3 at home in the Alamodome in San Antonio against the Houston Cougars. FIU is scheduled to open their season two days prior on Thursday, Sept. 1 at home at Riccardo Silva Stadium in Miami against the Bryant Bulldogs.

Football Schedules