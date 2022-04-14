2022 USFL Schedule: Inaugural season kicks off on Saturday

The 2022 USFL Schedule is set to kick off on Saturday, April 16 with the New Jersey Generals facing the Birmingham Stallions.

New Jersey and Birmingham will square off at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., and the game will be simulcast by NBC and FOX at 7:30pm ET / 6:30pm CT.

Week 1 action continues on Sunday, April 17 with the Houston Gamblers at Michigan Panthers, Philadelphia Stars at New Orleans Breakers, and Tampa Bay Bandits at Pittsburgh Maulers.

Overall, the USFL schedule will consist of ten weeks with four games each week, with all games played in Birmingham, Ala. The regular-season will conclude on Sunday, June 19.

The USFL Playoff Schedule is scheduled to begin on Saturday, June 25 with the top two teams in each division squaring off in semifinal contests. Winners of the two semifinal games will advance to the 2022 USFL Championship Game, which will be played on Sunday, July 3. All playoff games this season will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Below is the complete USFL schedule for Week 1 of the 2022 season (all times Eastern).

2022 USFL SCHEDULE – WEEK 1

Saturday, April 16

New Jersey at Birmingham – 7:30pm, NBC/FOX

Sunday, April 17

Houston at Michigan – 12pm, NBC/Peacock

Philadelphia at New Orleans – 4pm, USA

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh – 8pm, FS1

USFL TEAM SCHEDULES

North Division

South Division

USFL SCHEDULES