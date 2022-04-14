2022 USFL Schedule: Inaugural season kicks off on Saturday

The 2022 USFL Schedule is set to kick off on Saturday, April 16 with the New Jersey Generals facing the Birmingham Stallions.
New Jersey and Birmingham will square off at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., and the game will be simulcast by NBC and FOX at 7:30pm ET / 6:30pm CT.
Week 1 action continues on Sunday, April 17 with the Houston Gamblers at Michigan Panthers, Philadelphia Stars at New Orleans Breakers, and Tampa Bay Bandits at Pittsburgh Maulers.
Overall, the USFL schedule will consist of ten weeks with four games each week, with all games played in Birmingham, Ala. The regular-season will conclude on Sunday, June 19.
The USFL Playoff Schedule is scheduled to begin on Saturday, June 25 with the top two teams in each division squaring off in semifinal contests. Winners of the two semifinal games will advance to the 2022 USFL Championship Game, which will be played on Sunday, July 3. All playoff games this season will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.
Below is the complete USFL schedule for Week 1 of the 2022 season (all times Eastern).
2022 USFL SCHEDULE – WEEK 1
Saturday, April 16
New Jersey at Birmingham – 7:30pm, NBC/FOX
Sunday, April 17
Houston at Michigan – 12pm, NBC/Peacock
Philadelphia at New Orleans – 4pm, USA
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh – 8pm, FS1
USFL TEAM SCHEDULES
North Division
- 2022 Pittsburgh Maulers Schedule
- 2022 Philadelphia Stars Schedule
- 2022 New Jersey Generals Schedule
- 2022 Michigan Panthers Schedule
South Division
- 2022 Tampa Bay Bandits Schedule
- 2022 New Orleans Breakers Schedule
- 2022 Houston Gamblers Schedule
- 2022 Birmingham Stallions Schedule
USFL SCHEDULES
- USFL Schedule (week-by-week)
- USFL Playoff Schedule
- USFL Team Schedules