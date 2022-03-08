2022 USFL Schedule: Dates, TV, opponents set for all eight teams

The 2022 USFL Schedule has been released by the league and includes the dates, TV, opponents, and locations for all eight teams.
The inaugural season of the revamped USFL kicks off on Saturday, April 16 with the New Jersey Generals facing the Birmingham Stallions at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala. The game will be simulcast by NBC and FOX at 7:30pm ET / 6:30pm CT.
Week 1 action continues on Sunday, April 17 with Houston at Michigan, Philadelphia at New Orleans, and Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh.
Overall, the USFL schedule will consist of ten weeks with four games each week, with all games played in Birmingham, Ala. The regular-season will conclude on Sunday, June 19.
The USFL Playoff Schedule begins on Saturday, June 25 with the top two teams in each division squaring off in semifinal contests. Winners of the two semifinal games will advance to the 2022 USFL Championship Game, which will be played on Sunday, July 3. All playoff games this season will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.
The new USFL includes eight teams that are divided into North and South divisions. Teams in the North Division include the Michigan Panthers, New Jersey Generals, Philadelphia Stars, and Pittsburgh Maulers.
The four teams in the South Division include the Birmingham Stallions, Houston Gamblers, New Orleans Breakers, and Tampa Bay Bandits. USFL logos for all eight teams were released in November.
USFL TEAM SCHEDULES
North Division
- 2022 Pittsburgh Maulers Schedule
- 2022 Philadelphia Stars Schedule
- 2022 New Jersey Generals Schedule
- 2022 Michigan Panthers Schedule
South Division
- 2022 Tampa Bay Bandits Schedule
- 2022 New Orleans Breakers Schedule
- 2022 Houston Gamblers Schedule
- 2022 Birmingham Stallions Schedule
Below is the 2022 USFL schedule by week. Kickoff times and TV for Weeks 1 and 2 have already been announced. Kickoff/TV for Weeks 3-10 will be announced on the Monday that is two weeks prior to the games.
2022 USFL SCHEDULE
* All times Eastern.
WEEK 1
Saturday, April 16
New Jersey at Birmingham – 7:30pm, NBC/FOX
Sunday, April 17
Houston at Michigan – 12pm, NBC/Peacock
Philadelphia at New Orleans – 4pm, USA
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh – 8pm, FS1
WEEK 2
Friday, April 22
Michigan at New Jersey – 8pm, USA
Saturday, April 23
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia – 12pm, FOX
Birmingham at Houston – 7pm, FS1
Sunday, April 24
New Orleans at Tampa Bay – 3pm, NBC/Peacock
WEEK 3 (Apr. 30-May 1)
Birmingham at New Orleans
Pittsburgh at Michigan
Tampa Bay at Houston
New Jersey at Philadelphia
WEEK 4 (May 6-8)
Tampa Bay at Birmingham
New Jersey at Pittsburgh
Houston at New Orleans
Philadelphia at Michigan
WEEK 5 (May 13-15)
Birmingham at Philadelphia
Pittsburgh at Houston
Michigan at Tampa Bay
New Orleans at New Jersey
WEEK 6 (May 21-22)
Michigan at Birmingham
Pittsburgh at New Orleans
Tampa Bay at Philadelphia
Houston at New Jersey
WEEK 7 (May 28-29)
Birmingham at Pittsburgh
New Jersey at Tampa Bay
Philadelphia at Houston
New Orleans at Michigan
WEEK 8 (June 3-5)
New Orleans at Birmingham
Pittsburgh at New Jersey
Houston at Tampa Bay
Michigan at Philadelphia
WEEK 9 (June 11-12)
Houston at Birmingham
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh
Tampa Bay at New Orleans
New Jersey at Michigan
WEEK 10 (June 18-19)
Birmingham at Tampa Bay
Michigan at Pittsburgh
New Orleans at Houston
Philadelphia at New Jersey
2022 USFL TV SCHEDULE (Weeks 3-10)
* All times Eastern.
WEEK 3 (TBA 4/18)
Saturday, April 30
12:00pm, FOX
8:00pm, FOX
Sunday May, 1
2:30pm, USA
8:00pm, Peacock
WEEK 4 (TBA 4/25)
Friday, May 6
10:00pm, FS1
Saturday, May 7
2:30pm, USA
10:00pm, FS1
Sunday, May 8
2:00pm, NBC/Peacock
WEEK 5 (TBA 5/2)
Friday, May 13
8:00pm, USA
Saturday, May 14
3:00pm, FOX
Sunday, May 15
12:00pm, NBC/Peacock
4:00pm, FOX
WEEK 6 (TBA 5/9)
Saturday, May 21
1:00pm, NBC/Peacock
7:30pm, NBC/Peacock
Sunday, May 22
12:00pm, FS1
4:00pm, FOX
WEEK 7 (TBA 5/16)
Saturday, May 28
12:00pm, USA
9:00pm, FS1
Sunday, May 29
2:00pm, FOX
8:00pm, Peacock
WEEK 8 (TBA 5/23)
Friday, June 3
8:00pm, USA
Saturday, June 4
3:00pm, FOX
Sunday, June 5
12:00pm, FOX
4:00pm, Peacock
WEEK 9 (TBA 5/30)
Saturday, June 11
1:00pm, NBC/Peacock
6:00pm, USA
Sunday, June 12
4:00pm, FOX
7:30pm, FS1
WEEK 10 (TBA (6/6)
Saturday, June 18
12:00pm, USA
4:00pm, FOX
Sunday, June 19
4:00pm, Peacock
8:30pm, FS1
If the MLB Lockout is still on I will be watching!
I wonder how much Fox Sports is hoping for the lock out to continue. They carry a lot of baseball and all, but being partners in the USFL I could see them wanting to only have to share viewership with the NBA.