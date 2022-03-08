2022 USFL Schedule: Dates, TV, opponents set for all eight teams

The 2022 USFL Schedule has been released by the league and includes the dates, TV, opponents, and locations for all eight teams.

The inaugural season of the revamped USFL kicks off on Saturday, April 16 with the New Jersey Generals facing the Birmingham Stallions at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala. The game will be simulcast by NBC and FOX at 7:30pm ET / 6:30pm CT.

Week 1 action continues on Sunday, April 17 with Houston at Michigan, Philadelphia at New Orleans, and Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh.

Overall, the USFL schedule will consist of ten weeks with four games each week, with all games played in Birmingham, Ala. The regular-season will conclude on Sunday, June 19.

The USFL Playoff Schedule begins on Saturday, June 25 with the top two teams in each division squaring off in semifinal contests. Winners of the two semifinal games will advance to the 2022 USFL Championship Game, which will be played on Sunday, July 3. All playoff games this season will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

The new USFL includes eight teams that are divided into North and South divisions. Teams in the North Division include the Michigan Panthers, New Jersey Generals, Philadelphia Stars, and Pittsburgh Maulers.

The four teams in the South Division include the Birmingham Stallions, Houston Gamblers, New Orleans Breakers, and Tampa Bay Bandits. USFL logos for all eight teams were released in November.

Below is the 2022 USFL schedule by week. Kickoff times and TV for Weeks 1 and 2 have already been announced. Kickoff/TV for Weeks 3-10 will be announced on the Monday that is two weeks prior to the games.

2022 USFL SCHEDULE

* All times Eastern.

WEEK 1

Saturday, April 16

New Jersey at Birmingham – 7:30pm, NBC/FOX

Sunday, April 17

Houston at Michigan – 12pm, NBC/Peacock

Philadelphia at New Orleans – 4pm, USA

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh – 8pm, FS1

WEEK 2

Friday, April 22

Michigan at New Jersey – 8pm, USA

Saturday, April 23

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia – 12pm, FOX

Birmingham at Houston – 7pm, FS1

Sunday, April 24

New Orleans at Tampa Bay – 3pm, NBC/Peacock

WEEK 3 (Apr. 30-May 1)

Birmingham at New Orleans

Pittsburgh at Michigan

Tampa Bay at Houston

New Jersey at Philadelphia

WEEK 4 (May 6-8)

Tampa Bay at Birmingham

New Jersey at Pittsburgh

Houston at New Orleans

Philadelphia at Michigan

WEEK 5 (May 13-15)

Birmingham at Philadelphia

Pittsburgh at Houston

Michigan at Tampa Bay

New Orleans at New Jersey

WEEK 6 (May 21-22)

Michigan at Birmingham

Pittsburgh at New Orleans

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia

Houston at New Jersey

WEEK 7 (May 28-29)

Birmingham at Pittsburgh

New Jersey at Tampa Bay

Philadelphia at Houston

New Orleans at Michigan

WEEK 8 (June 3-5)

New Orleans at Birmingham

Pittsburgh at New Jersey

Houston at Tampa Bay

Michigan at Philadelphia

WEEK 9 (June 11-12)

Houston at Birmingham

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh

Tampa Bay at New Orleans

New Jersey at Michigan

WEEK 10 (June 18-19)

Birmingham at Tampa Bay

Michigan at Pittsburgh

New Orleans at Houston

Philadelphia at New Jersey

2022 USFL TV SCHEDULE (Weeks 3-10)

* All times Eastern.

WEEK 3 (TBA 4/18)

Saturday, April 30

12:00pm, FOX

8:00pm, FOX

Sunday May, 1

2:30pm, USA

8:00pm, Peacock

WEEK 4 (TBA 4/25)

Friday, May 6

10:00pm, FS1

Saturday, May 7

2:30pm, USA

10:00pm, FS1

Sunday, May 8

2:00pm, NBC/Peacock

WEEK 5 (TBA 5/2)

Friday, May 13

8:00pm, USA

Saturday, May 14

3:00pm, FOX

Sunday, May 15

12:00pm, NBC/Peacock

4:00pm, FOX

WEEK 6 (TBA 5/9)

Saturday, May 21

1:00pm, NBC/Peacock

7:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, May 22

12:00pm, FS1

4:00pm, FOX

WEEK 7 (TBA 5/16)

Saturday, May 28

12:00pm, USA

9:00pm, FS1

Sunday, May 29

2:00pm, FOX

8:00pm, Peacock

WEEK 8 (TBA 5/23)

Friday, June 3

8:00pm, USA

Saturday, June 4

3:00pm, FOX

Sunday, June 5

12:00pm, FOX

4:00pm, Peacock

WEEK 9 (TBA 5/30)

Saturday, June 11

1:00pm, NBC/Peacock

6:00pm, USA

Sunday, June 12

4:00pm, FOX

7:30pm, FS1

WEEK 10 (TBA (6/6)

Saturday, June 18

12:00pm, USA

4:00pm, FOX

Sunday, June 19

4:00pm, Peacock

8:30pm, FS1

