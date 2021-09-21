2022 SEC football schedule: Release set for Tuesday evening

The 2022 SEC football schedule will be released on Tuesday evening, September 21, the conference has announced.
The complete 2022 SEC football schedule will be unveiled on Tuesday at 7:00pm ET / 6:00pm CT on a special schedule release show on the SEC Network.
🚨Tune-in alert🚨
The 2022 #SECFB schedules will be revealed tonight at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT on the @SECNetwork. pic.twitter.com/Ekw9Nd75dh
— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) September 21, 2021
Currently, the first SEC team to kickoff their 2022 season is the Vanderbilt Commodores. Vandy is scheduled to travel to take on the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022.
The remaining SEC teams will kick off their seasons in Week 1 on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Featured non-conference matchups to open the season include Cincinnati at Arkansas, Utah at Florida, Georgia vs. Oregon (in Atlanta, Ga.), Memphis at Mississippi State, and LSU vs. Florida State (Sunday, Sept. 4 in New Orleans, La.).
The Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns are currently slated to join the SEC for the 2025 season. At the moment, it does not appear that either school will depart the Big 12 early, but that could always change and schedules can be revised.
Below are the opponents for each SEC team in 2022 and links to their schedules (rotating opponent italicized):
Home: Auburn, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt
Away: Arkansas, LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee
Home: Alabama, LSU, Ole Miss, South Carolina
Away: Auburn, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Missouri
Home: Arkansas, LSU, Texas A&M, Missouri
Away: Alabama, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Georgia
Home: Kentucky, Missouri, South Carolina, LSU
Away: Georgia, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M
Home: Florida, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Auburn
Away: Kentucky, Missouri, South Carolina, Mississippi State
Home: Georgia, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Mississippi State
Away: Florida, Missouri, Tennessee, Ole Miss
Home: Alabama, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Tennessee
Away: Arkansas, Auburn, Texas A&M, Florida
Home: Arkansas, Auburn, Texas A&M, Georgia
Away: Alabama, LSU, Ole Miss, Kentucky
Home: Georgia, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Arkansas
Away: Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee, Auburn
Home: Alabama, Auburn, Mississippi State, Kentucky
Away: Arkansas, LSU, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt
Home: Georgia, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas A&M
Away: Florida, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Arkansas
Home: Florida, Kentucky, Missouri, Alabama
Away: Georgia, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, LSU
Home: Arkansas, LSU, Ole Miss, Florida
Away: Alabama, Auburn, Mississippi State, South Carolina
Home: Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ole Miss
Away: Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, Alabama