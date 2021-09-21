2022 SEC football schedule: Release set for Tuesday evening

The 2022 SEC football schedule will be released on Tuesday evening, September 21, the conference has announced.

The complete 2022 SEC football schedule will be unveiled on Tuesday at 7:00pm ET / 6:00pm CT on a special schedule release show on the SEC Network.

🚨Tune-in alert🚨 The 2022 #SECFB schedules will be revealed tonight at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT on the @SECNetwork. pic.twitter.com/Ekw9Nd75dh — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) September 21, 2021

Currently, the first SEC team to kickoff their 2022 season is the Vanderbilt Commodores. Vandy is scheduled to travel to take on the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022.

The remaining SEC teams will kick off their seasons in Week 1 on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Featured non-conference matchups to open the season include Cincinnati at Arkansas, Utah at Florida, Georgia vs. Oregon (in Atlanta, Ga.), Memphis at Mississippi State, and LSU vs. Florida State (Sunday, Sept. 4 in New Orleans, La.).

The Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns are currently slated to join the SEC for the 2025 season. At the moment, it does not appear that either school will depart the Big 12 early, but that could always change and schedules can be revised.

Below are the opponents for each SEC team in 2022 and links to their schedules (rotating opponent italicized):

ALABAMA

Home: Auburn, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt

Away: Arkansas, LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee

ARKANSAS

Home: Alabama, LSU, Ole Miss, South Carolina

Away: Auburn, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Missouri

AUBURN

Home: Arkansas, LSU, Texas A&M, Missouri

Away: Alabama, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Georgia

FLORIDA

Home: Kentucky, Missouri, South Carolina, LSU

Away: Georgia, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M

GEORGIA

Home: Florida, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Auburn

Away: Kentucky, Missouri, South Carolina, Mississippi State

KENTUCKY

Home: Georgia, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Mississippi State

Away: Florida, Missouri, Tennessee, Ole Miss

LSU

Home: Alabama, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Tennessee

Away: Arkansas, Auburn, Texas A&M, Florida

MISSISSIPPI STATE

Home: Arkansas, Auburn, Texas A&M, Georgia

Away: Alabama, LSU, Ole Miss, Kentucky

MISSOURI

Home: Georgia, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Arkansas

Away: Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee, Auburn

OLE MISS

Home: Alabama, Auburn, Mississippi State, Kentucky

Away: Arkansas, LSU, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt

SOUTH CAROLINA

Home: Georgia, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas A&M

Away: Florida, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Arkansas

TENNESSEE

Home: Florida, Kentucky, Missouri, Alabama

Away: Georgia, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, LSU

TEXAS A&M

Home: Arkansas, LSU, Ole Miss, Florida

Away: Alabama, Auburn, Mississippi State, South Carolina

VANDERBILT

Home: Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ole Miss

Away: Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, Alabama

