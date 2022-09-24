2022 SEC Football Predictions: Week 4

Hey everyone. It is essential that haste is made as kickoff is moving swiftly in our direction. The write-ups are short, but the scores and predictions will be, as always, somewhat not bad.

Utilizing the AP Poll until the College Football Playoff Selection Committee releases their rankings.

OVERALL RECORD: 28-7

Kent State (1-2) at #1 Georgia (3-0, 1-0 SEC)

Noon ET | Athens, GA | ESPN+/SECN+

Remember when we made jokes about Georgia not winning a national title for 40 years. They may not lose another one for the next 50.

PREDICTION: Georgia 52, Kent State 0

—

Missouri (2-1, 0-0 SEC) at Auburn (2-1, 0-0 SEC)

Noon ET | Auburn, AL | ESPN

Auburn will probably try to hire Mike Stoops or Lane Kiffin at the end of the season.

PREDICTION: Missouri 34, Auburn 13

—

Bowling Green (1-2) at Mississippi State (2-1, 0-1 SEC)

Noon ET | Starkville, MS | SEC Network

Dogs are licking their wounds after last week’s trip to Baton Rouge.

PREDICTION: Mississippi State 34, Bowling Green 6

—

#20 Florida (2-1, 0-1 SEC) at #11 Tennessee (3-0, 0-0 SEC)

3:30pm ET | Knoxville, TN | CBS

We’ve seen this episode in previous seasons, but there’s a cast in Knoxville and they will follow the script written for them right here in Week 4 of your 2022 SEC Football Predictions.

No more being out-coached by a Muschamp. No more losing to the Gators. It’s about to get a little crazy on Cumberland Avenue Saturday evening.

PREDICTION: Tennessee 41, Florida 14

—

Tulsa (2-1) at #16 Ole Miss (3-0, 0-0 SEC)

4:00pm ET | Oxford, MS | SEC Network

The more I write these predictions, the more I find myself asking, “How is Alabama going to look against this team?” Yeah. I was able to mention Alabama in a Tulsa-Ole Miss prediction. Nonetheless, Ole Miss smoked the Yellow Jackets last week and will continue the momentum Saturday as the head back to Oxford for a home tilt with Tulsa.

PREDICTION: Ole Miss 38, Tulsa 7

—

Northern Illinois (1-2) at #8 Kentucky (3-0, 1-0 SEC)

6:00pm ET | Lexington, KY | ESPN2

The Huskies lost to Vandy at home. Kentucky beat Youngstown State. Kentucky better make Calapari mad and make Mike Stoops the richest coach in the Commonwealth of Kentucky before Nebraska or Auburn make him the richest coach in their own respective state (second-richest coach in Alabama).

PREDICTION: Kentucky 28, Northern Illinois 13

—

#10 Arkansas (3-0, 1-0 SEC) vs. #23 Texas A&M (2-1, 0-0 SEC)

7:00pm ET | Arlington, TX | ESPN

It’s Arkansas-Texas A&M, which means it is time for our perennial overtime prediction. More times than not, you will be correct by saying this game is going to overtime.

Jimbo and the Aggies didn’t need much offense last week to beat another edition of a how-is-this-team-ranked-this-high Miami Hurricanes. Sometimes these games come down to coaching and Sam Pittman has a chance to bump his stock up another notch by out-coaching one of the three head coaches in the SEC with a national championship on his resume.

Expect Sammy to enjoy, but not endorse, an ol’ co’ beer after this classic.

I wrote this one early, so you get a little “Overtime” on this one. Woooooot. Who’s with me? High five! Fist bump!

PREDICTION: Arkansas 30 – Texas A&M 28 (OT)

—

Vanderbilt (3-1, 0-0 SEC) at #2 Alabama (3-0, 0-0 SEC)

7:30pm ET | Tuscaloosa, AL | SEC Network

Alabama hasn’t lost to Vanderbilt since 1984.

PREDICTION: Alabama 45, Vanderbilt 0

—

New Mexico State (2-1) at LSU (2-1, 1-0 SEC)

7:30pm ET | Baton Rouge, LA | ESPN+/SECN+

Yeah. LSU is already starting to play pretty well under Brian Kelly. Dang.

PREDICTION: LSU 33, New Mexico State 10

—

Charlotte (1-3) at South Carolina (1-2, 0-1 SEC)

7:30pm ET | Columbia, SC | ESPNU

Charlotte hasn’t looked the same since Larry Johnson and Mugsy Bogues hit the transfer portal. South Carolina was not treated very well by the visiting Dawgs last week. Shoo wee! Shoot fire! Them ‘Dawgs were a barkin’!

South Carolina will defeat the Charlotte football team.

PREDICTION: South Carolina 42, Charlotte 12