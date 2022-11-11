2022 SEC Football Predictions | Week 11

Utilizing the College Football Playoff Selection Committee rankings.

OVERALL RECORD: 58-18

LAST WEEK: 2-5



Missouri (4-5, 2-4 SEC) at #5 Tennessee (8-1, 4-1 SEC)

Noon | Knoxville, TN | CBS

Tennessee will be a little down after last week’s reckoning in Athens. They still win, though.

PREDICTION: Tennessee 28, Missouri 13

—

#7 LSU (7-2, 5-1 SEC) at Arkansas (5-4, 2-3 SEC)

Noon | Fayetteville, AR | ESPN

Alabama fans everywhere, calling them hogs.

PREDICTION: Arkansas 33, LSU 31

—

Vanderbilt (3-6, 0-5 SEC) at #24 Kentucky (6-3, 3-3 SEC)

Noon | Lexington, KY | SEC Network

Kentucky moves to 7-3 on the season after a lunch date with Vanderbilt.

PREDICTION: Kentucky 38, Vanderbilt 20

—

#9 Alabama (7-2, 4-2 SEC) at #11 Ole Miss (8-1, 4-1 SEC)

3:30 p.m. | Oxford, MS | CBS

In typical 2022 Alabama fashion, they take a gift given to them by the other team (Arkansas’s earlier upset of LSU) and get a penalty when opening the gift. The one defensive lineman on the field for the final play of the game against Ole Miss can’t stop the running back as he walks into the end zone untouched and all alone.

PREDICTION: Ole Miss 35, Alabama 31

—

South Carolina (6-3, 3-3 SEC) at Florida (5-4, 2-4 SEC)

4:00 p.m. | Gainesville, FL | SEC Network

South Carolina gets everyone in Columbia excited after a big win in Gainesville.

PREDICTION: South Carolina 34, Florida 21

—

#1 Georgia (9-0, 6-0 SEC) at Mississippi State (6-3, 3-3 SEC)

7:00 p.m. | Starkville, MS | ESPN

Georgia will have to face a loud cowbell-juiced crowd at night in Starkville and they won’t perform well. They will win, but it just won’t be very pretty.

PREDICTION: Georgia 20, Mississippi State 13

—

Texas A&M (3-6, 1-5 SEC) at Auburn (3-6, 1-5 SEC)

7:30 p.m. | Auburn, AL | SEC Network

There’s no bigger game in the state of Alabama for Alabama fans than this one right here. If Alabama beats Ole Miss and Arkansas can take down LSU, ‘Tide fans will be scouting Jimbo’s Aggies to see if any hope remains for all those tickets and hotel reservations for the first weekend in December in Atlanta.

I expect Jimbo to love nothing more than to play spoiler… to Nick Saban. With a chance at Atlanta on the line in two weeks, Jimbo forgets to tell the players when the game starts and LSU wins, securing the SEC West.

Oh yeah, A&M will score 13 this week on The Plains and win by one.

PREDICTION: Texas A&M 13, Auburn 12