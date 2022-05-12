The 2022 NFL Thursday Night Football Schedule kicks off on Thursday, September 8 with the Los Angeles Rams hosting the Buffalo Bills.

Although played as the season-opener on a Thursday, the Bills-Rams matchup will be a special presentation of Sunday Night Football and will kickoff at 8:20pm ET on NBC.

Regular Thursday Night Football begins in Week 2 on September 15 when the Los Angeles Chargers travel to take on the Kansas City Chiefs. The game will be streamed live by Prime Video at 8:15pm ET.

There will also be a Sunday Night Football branded game played on Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 24. The Minnesota Vikings host the New England Patriots in that contest at 8:20pm ET on NBC.

Overall, 17 regular-season NFL games in 2022 will be played on Thursday night.

By purchasing tickets using the affiliate links below, you'll help support FBSchedules. We may receive a small commission.

2022 NFL Thursday Night Football Schedule

*All games at 8:15pm ET on Prime Video except Week 1 and 12.

Thursday, Sept. 8 (Week 1)

Bills at Rams | 8:20pm | NBC | Tickets

Thursday, Sept. 15 (Week 2)

Chargers at Chiefs | Tickets

Thursday, Sept. 22 (Week 3)

Steelers at Browns | Tickets

Thursday, Sept. 29 (Week 4)

Dolphins at Bengals | Tickets

Thursday, Oct. 6 (Week 5)

Colts at Broncos | Tickets

Thursday, Oct. 13 (Week 6)

Commanders at Bears | Tickets

Thursday, Oct. 20 (Week 7)

Saints at Cardinals | Tickets

Thursday, Oct. 27 (Week 8)

Ravens at Buccaneers | Tickets

Thursday, Nov. 3 (Week 9)

Eagles at Texans | Tickets

Thursday, Nov. 10 (Week 10)

Falcons at Panthers | Tickets

Thursday, Nov. 17 (Week 11)

Titans at Packers | Tickets

Thursday, Nov. 24 (Week 12)

Patriots at Vikings | 8:20pm | NBC | Tickets

Thursday, Dec. 1 (Week 13)

Bills at Patriots | Tickets

Thursday, Dec. 8 (Week 14)

Raiders at Rams | Tickets

Thursday, Dec. 15 (Week 15)

49ers at Seahawks | Tickets

Thursday, Dec. 22 (Week 16)

Jaguars at Jets | Tickets

Thursday, Dec. 29 (Week 17)

Cowboys at Titans | Tickets

NFL Schedules