The 2022 NFL Thursday Night Football Schedule kicks off on Thursday, September 8 with the Los Angeles Rams hosting the Buffalo Bills.
Although played as the season-opener on a Thursday, the Bills-Rams matchup will be a special presentation of Sunday Night Football and will kickoff at 8:20pm ET on NBC.
Regular Thursday Night Football begins in Week 2 on September 15 when the Los Angeles Chargers travel to take on the Kansas City Chiefs. The game will be streamed live by Prime Video at 8:15pm ET.
There will also be a Sunday Night Football branded game played on Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 24. The Minnesota Vikings host the New England Patriots in that contest at 8:20pm ET on NBC.
Overall, 17 regular-season NFL games in 2022 will be played on Thursday night.
2022 NFL Thursday Night Football Schedule
*All games at 8:15pm ET on Prime Video except Week 1 and 12.
Thursday, Sept. 8 (Week 1)
Bills at Rams | 8:20pm | NBC | Tickets
Thursday, Sept. 15 (Week 2)
Chargers at Chiefs | Tickets
Thursday, Sept. 22 (Week 3)
Steelers at Browns | Tickets
Thursday, Sept. 29 (Week 4)
Dolphins at Bengals | Tickets
Thursday, Oct. 6 (Week 5)
Colts at Broncos | Tickets
Thursday, Oct. 13 (Week 6)
Commanders at Bears | Tickets
Thursday, Oct. 20 (Week 7)
Saints at Cardinals | Tickets
Thursday, Oct. 27 (Week 8)
Ravens at Buccaneers | Tickets
Thursday, Nov. 3 (Week 9)
Eagles at Texans | Tickets
Thursday, Nov. 10 (Week 10)
Falcons at Panthers | Tickets
Thursday, Nov. 17 (Week 11)
Titans at Packers | Tickets
Thursday, Nov. 24 (Week 12)
Patriots at Vikings | 8:20pm | NBC | Tickets
Thursday, Dec. 1 (Week 13)
Bills at Patriots | Tickets
Thursday, Dec. 8 (Week 14)
Raiders at Rams | Tickets
Thursday, Dec. 15 (Week 15)
49ers at Seahawks | Tickets
Thursday, Dec. 22 (Week 16)
Jaguars at Jets | Tickets
Thursday, Dec. 29 (Week 17)
Cowboys at Titans | Tickets
