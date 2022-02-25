2022 MAC football schedule announced

The 2022 MAC Football Schedule has been officially announced. Conference play begins on Saturday, Sept. 10 with Western Michigan at Ball State.

Featured non-conference games for each MAC team in 2022 include Akron at Tennessee, Ball State at Tennessee, Bowling Green at UCLA, Buffalo at Maryland, Central Michigan at Penn State, Eastern Michigan at Arizona State, Kent State at Georgia, Miami (Ohio) at Kentucky, Northern Illinois at Kentucky, Ohio at Penn State, Toledo at Ohio State, and Pitt at Western Michigan.

The 2022 MAC regular season concludes with the Rocket Mortgage MAC Championship Game at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich., on Saturday, Dec. 3.

The MAC will release an updated schedule later this spring with game times and television for the first three weeks of the regular season and its midweek MACtion schedule. All remaining game times and television will be announced 12 days prior to the scheduled game. Games will air on ESPN networks (ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU/ESPN+/ESPN3) and CBS Sports Network.

2022 MAC Football Schedules



East Division

West Division

2022 MAC Football Schedule (Composite)

Thursday, Sept. 1

St. Francis (PA) at Akron

Central Michigan at Oklahoma State

Friday, Sept. 2

Eastern Kentucky at Eastern Michigan

Western Michigan at Michigan State

Saturday, Sept. 3

Ball State at Tennessee

Bowling Green at UCLA

Buffalo at Maryland

Eastern Illinois at Northern Illinois

Kent State at Washington

Miami at Kentucky

Florida Atlantic at Ohio

LIU at Toledo

Saturday, Sept. 10

Western Michigan at Ball State

Akron at Michigan State

Eastern Kentucky at Bowling Green

Holy Cross at Buffalo

South Alabama at Central Michigan

Eastern Michigan at Louisiana

Kent State at Oklahoma

Robert Morris at Miami

Northern Illinois at Tulsa

Ohio at Penn State

UMass at Toledo

Saturday, Sept. 17

Akron at Tennessee

Murray State at Ball State

Marshall at Bowling Green

Buffalo at Coastal Carolina

Bucknell at Central Michigan

Eastern Michigan at Arizona State

LIU at Kent State

Cincinnati at Miami (at Paul Brown Stadium)

Vanderbilt at Northern Illinois

Ohio at Iowa State

Toledo at Ohio State

Pittsburgh at Western Michigan

Saturday, Sept. 24

Buffalo at Eastern Michigan

Akron at Liberty

Ball State at Georgia Southern

Bowling Green at Mississippi State

Central Michigan at Penn State

Kent State at Georgia

Miami at Northwestern

Northern Illinois at Kentucky

Fordham at Ohio

Toledo at San Diego State

Western Michigan at San Jose State

Saturday, Oct. 1

Central Michigan at Toledo

Northern Illinois at Ball State

Bowling Green at Akron

Miami at Buffalo

Ohio at Kent State

UMass at Eastern Michigan

New Hampshire at Western Michigan

Saturday, Oct. 8

Ball State at Central Michigan

Eastern Michigan at Western Michigan

Toledo at Northern Illinois

Akron at Ohio

Buffalo at Bowling Green

Kent State at Miami

Saturday, Oct. 15

Central Michigan at Akron

Northern Illinois at Eastern Michigan

Kent State at Toledo

Miami at Bowling Green

Ohio at Western Michigan

UConn at Ball State

Buffalo at UMass

Saturday, Oct. 22

Eastern Michigan at Ball State

Northern Illinois at Ohio

Toledo at Buffalo

Western Michigan at Miami

Akron at Kent State

Bowling Green at Central Michigan

Saturday, Oct. 29

Toledo at Eastern Michigan

Miami at Akron

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Ball State at Kent State

Buffalo at Ohio

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Central Michigan at Northern Illinois

Western Michigan at Bowling Green

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Ball State at Toledo

Eastern Michigan at Akron

Ohio at Miami

Wednesday, Nov. 9

Northern Illinois at Western Michigan

Buffalo at Central Michigan

Kent State at Bowling Green

Tuesday, Nov. 15

Bowling Green at Toledo

Ohio at Ball State

Wednesday, Nov. 16

Eastern Michigan at Kent State

Western Michigan at Central Michigan

Miami at Northern Illinois

Saturday, Nov. 19

Akron at Buffalo

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Ball State at Miami

Bowling Green at Ohio

Friday, Nov. 25

Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan

Toledo at Western Michigan

Saturday, Nov. 26

Akron at Northern Illinois

Kent State at Buffalo

Saturday, Dec. 3

MAC Championship Game (in Detroit, MI)