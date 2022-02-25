2022 MAC football schedule announced

The 2022 MAC Football Schedule has been officially announced. Conference play begins on Saturday, Sept. 10 with Western Michigan at Ball State.
Featured non-conference games for each MAC team in 2022 include Akron at Tennessee, Ball State at Tennessee, Bowling Green at UCLA, Buffalo at Maryland, Central Michigan at Penn State, Eastern Michigan at Arizona State, Kent State at Georgia, Miami (Ohio) at Kentucky, Northern Illinois at Kentucky, Ohio at Penn State, Toledo at Ohio State, and Pitt at Western Michigan.
The 2022 MAC regular season concludes with the Rocket Mortgage MAC Championship Game at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich., on Saturday, Dec. 3.
The MAC will release an updated schedule later this spring with game times and television for the first three weeks of the regular season and its midweek MACtion schedule. All remaining game times and television will be announced 12 days prior to the scheduled game. Games will air on ESPN networks (ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU/ESPN+/ESPN3) and CBS Sports Network.
2022 MAC Football Schedules
East Division
- 2022 Akron Football Schedule
- 2022 Bowling Green Football Schedule
- 2022 Buffalo Football Schedule
- 2022 Kent State Football Schedule
- 2022 Miami (Ohio) Football Schedule
- 2022 Ohio Football Schedule
West Division
- 2022 Ball State Football Schedule
- 2022 Central Michigan Football Schedule
- 2022 Eastern Michigan Football Schedule
- 2022 NIU Football Schedule
- 2022 Toledo Football Schedule
- 2022 Western Michigan Football Schedule
2022 MAC Football Schedule (Composite)
Thursday, Sept. 1
St. Francis (PA) at Akron
Central Michigan at Oklahoma State
Friday, Sept. 2
Eastern Kentucky at Eastern Michigan
Western Michigan at Michigan State
Saturday, Sept. 3
Ball State at Tennessee
Bowling Green at UCLA
Buffalo at Maryland
Eastern Illinois at Northern Illinois
Kent State at Washington
Miami at Kentucky
Florida Atlantic at Ohio
LIU at Toledo
Saturday, Sept. 10
Western Michigan at Ball State
Akron at Michigan State
Eastern Kentucky at Bowling Green
Holy Cross at Buffalo
South Alabama at Central Michigan
Eastern Michigan at Louisiana
Kent State at Oklahoma
Robert Morris at Miami
Northern Illinois at Tulsa
Ohio at Penn State
UMass at Toledo
Saturday, Sept. 17
Akron at Tennessee
Murray State at Ball State
Marshall at Bowling Green
Buffalo at Coastal Carolina
Bucknell at Central Michigan
Eastern Michigan at Arizona State
LIU at Kent State
Cincinnati at Miami (at Paul Brown Stadium)
Vanderbilt at Northern Illinois
Ohio at Iowa State
Toledo at Ohio State
Pittsburgh at Western Michigan
Saturday, Sept. 24
Buffalo at Eastern Michigan
Akron at Liberty
Ball State at Georgia Southern
Bowling Green at Mississippi State
Central Michigan at Penn State
Kent State at Georgia
Miami at Northwestern
Northern Illinois at Kentucky
Fordham at Ohio
Toledo at San Diego State
Western Michigan at San Jose State
Saturday, Oct. 1
Central Michigan at Toledo
Northern Illinois at Ball State
Bowling Green at Akron
Miami at Buffalo
Ohio at Kent State
UMass at Eastern Michigan
New Hampshire at Western Michigan
Saturday, Oct. 8
Ball State at Central Michigan
Eastern Michigan at Western Michigan
Toledo at Northern Illinois
Akron at Ohio
Buffalo at Bowling Green
Kent State at Miami
Saturday, Oct. 15
Central Michigan at Akron
Northern Illinois at Eastern Michigan
Kent State at Toledo
Miami at Bowling Green
Ohio at Western Michigan
UConn at Ball State
Buffalo at UMass
Saturday, Oct. 22
Eastern Michigan at Ball State
Northern Illinois at Ohio
Toledo at Buffalo
Western Michigan at Miami
Akron at Kent State
Bowling Green at Central Michigan
Saturday, Oct. 29
Toledo at Eastern Michigan
Miami at Akron
Tuesday, Nov. 1
Ball State at Kent State
Buffalo at Ohio
Wednesday, Nov. 2
Central Michigan at Northern Illinois
Western Michigan at Bowling Green
Tuesday, Nov. 8
Ball State at Toledo
Eastern Michigan at Akron
Ohio at Miami
Wednesday, Nov. 9
Northern Illinois at Western Michigan
Buffalo at Central Michigan
Kent State at Bowling Green
Tuesday, Nov. 15
Bowling Green at Toledo
Ohio at Ball State
Wednesday, Nov. 16
Eastern Michigan at Kent State
Western Michigan at Central Michigan
Miami at Northern Illinois
Saturday, Nov. 19
Akron at Buffalo
Tuesday, Nov. 22
Ball State at Miami
Bowling Green at Ohio
Friday, Nov. 25
Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan
Toledo at Western Michigan
Saturday, Nov. 26
Akron at Northern Illinois
Kent State at Buffalo
Saturday, Dec. 3
MAC Championship Game (in Detroit, MI)