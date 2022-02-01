2022 Florida-Florida State football game moved to Black Friday

The 2022 Florida Gators at Florida State Seminoles football game has been moved to Black Friday, it was announced on Monday.

The non-conference SEC vs. ACC contest between Florida and Florida State, originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 26, will now be played on Friday, Nov. 25, which is the day after Thanksgiving. The game will kickoff in primetime and will be televised by an ESPN network.

Florida and Florida State will square off at FSU’s Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., which has a seating capacity of 79,560.

The Gators and Seminoles first met on the gridiron in 1958 and have played 65 contests overall. Florida has won three consecutive games in the series, including a 24-21 home win last season. The Gators currently lead the overall series over the Seminoles 37-26-2.

Florida is scheduled to open the 2022 season under new head coach Billy Napier on Saturday, Sept. 3 at home against the Utah Utes at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. Florida State opens their season one week earlier in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 27 at home against the Duquesne Dukes.

Spring games for both schools have also been set. Florida will play their Orange & Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 16 (1:00pm ET, TV TBA), while Florida State will stage their Garnet & Gold Spring Game one week prior on Saturday, April 9 (5:00pm ET, ACCN).

