2022 ACC football schedule announced

The 2022 ACC football schedule has been officially announced. Conference play begins on Saturday, Sept. 3 with Louisville at Syracuse.

Featured 2022 non-conference match-ups for each ACC school include Boston College at Notre Dame, South Carolina at Clemson, Duke at Kansas, Florida State vs. LSU (in New Orleans), Ole Miss at Georgia Tech, Louisville at Kentucky, Miami at Texas A&M, Texas Tech at NC State, Notre Dame at North Carolina, West Virginia at Pitt, Notre Dame at Syracuse, Virginia at Illinois, West Virginia at Virginia Tech, and Army at Wake Forest.

The 2022 ACC Championship Game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

“As we look ahead to the 2022 ACC football season, there is tremendous excitement within the conference and our 14 football programs,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. “As usual, the schedule features incredibly competitive league contests as well as arguably the toughest collection of non-conference opponents. We look forward to watching our extraordinary student-athletes compete for championships and appreciate the work of our television partners in making every game accessible to our fans.”

2022 ACC Football Schedules

Atlantic Division

Coastal Division

2022 ACC Football Schedule

Saturday, Aug. 27

Duquesne at Florida State

Florida A&M at North Carolina

Thursday, Sept. 1

West Virginia at Pitt

VMI at Wake Forest

Friday, Sept. 2

Temple at Duke

Friday, Sept. 2 OR Saturday, Sept. 3

Virginia Tech at Old Dominion

Saturday, Sept. 3

Rutgers at Boston College

Louisville at Syracuse

Bethune-Cookman at Miami

North Carolina at Appalachian State

NC State at East Carolina

Richmond at Virginia

Sunday, Sept. 4

Florida State at LSU (New Orleans, La.)

Monday, Sept. 5

Clemson at Georgia Tech (Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game)

Saturday, Sept. 10

Boston College at Virginia Tech

Furman at Clemson

Duke at Northwestern

Western Carolina at Georgia Tech

Louisville at UCF

Southern Miss at Miami

North Carolina at Georgia State

Charleston Southern at NC State

Tennessee at Pitt

Syracuse at UConn

Virginia at Illinois

Wake Forest at Vanderbilt

Open: Florida State

Friday, Sept. 16

Florida State at Louisville

Saturday, Sept. 17

Maine at Boston College

Louisiana Tech at Clemson

North Carolina A&T at Duke

Ole Miss at Georgia Tech

Miami at Texas A&M

Texas Tech at NC State

Pitt at Western Michigan

Purdue at Syracuse

Old Dominion at Virginia

Wofford at Virginia Tech

Liberty at Wake Forest

Thursday, Sept. 22

West Virginia at Virginia Tech

Friday, Sept. 23

Virginia at Syracuse

Saturday, Sept. 24

Boston College at Florida State

Clemson at Wake Forest

Duke at Kansas

Georgia Tech at UCF

South Florida at Louisville

Middle Tennessee at Miami

Notre Dame at North Carolina

UConn at NC State

Rhode Island at Pitt

Saturday, Oct. 1

Louisville at Boston College

NC State at Clemson

Virginia at Duke

Wake Forest at Florida State

Georgia Tech at Pitt

Virginia Tech at North Carolina

Wagner at Syracuse

Saturday, Oct. 8

Clemson at Boston College

Duke at Georgia Tech

Florida State at NC State

Louisville at Virginia

North Carolina at Miami

Virginia Tech at Pitt

Army at Wake Forest

Saturday, Oct. 15

Clemson at Florida State

North Carolina at Duke

Miami at Virginia Tech

NC State at Syracuse

Thursday, Oct. 20

Virginia at Georgia Tech

Saturday, Oct. 22

Boston College at Wake Forest

Syracuse at Clemson

Duke at Miami

Pitt at Louisville

Thursday, Oct. 27

Virginia Tech at NC State

Saturday, Oct. 29

Boston College at UConn

Georgia Tech at Florida State

Wake Forest at Louisville

Miami at Virginia

Pitt at North Carolina

Notre Dame at Syracuse

Friday, Nov. 4

Duke at Boston College

Saturday, Nov. 5

Clemson at Notre Dame

Florida State at Miami

Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech

James Madison at Louisville

North Carolina at Virginia

Wake Forest at NC State

Syracuse at Pitt

Saturday, Nov. 12

Boston College at NC State

Louisville at Clemson

Virginia Tech at Duke

Florida State at Syracuse

Miami at Georgia Tech

North Carolina at Wake Forest

Pitt at Virginia

Saturday, Nov. 19

Boston College at Notre Dame

Miami at Clemson

Duke at Pitt

Louisiana at Florida State

Georgia Tech at North Carolina

NC State at Louisville

Syracuse at Wake Forest

Coastal Carolina at Virginia

Virginia Tech at Liberty

Friday, Nov. 25

Florida at Florida State

NC State at North Carolina

Saturday, Nov. 26

Syracuse at Boston College

South Carolina at Clemson

Wake Forest at Duke

Georgia Tech at Georgia

Louisville at Kentucky

Pitt at Miami

Virginia at Virginia Tech