2022 CAA football schedule announced

The 2022 Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) football schedule has been officially announced. Conference play begins on Thursday, Sept. 1.

For the 2022 season, the CAA will consist of 13 football-playing members following the addition of Hampton and Monmouth and the departure of James Madison. Hampton and Monmouth will join existing CAA members Delaware, Elon, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Richmond, Stony Brook, Towson, UAlbany, Villanova, and William & Mary.

Two previously unannounced non-conference matchups involving CAA teams were also revealed by the schedule release and are listed below:

Gardner-Webb at Elon (Sept. 17)

Georgetown at Monmouth (Sept. 17)

2022 CAA Team Schedules

2022 CAA Football Schedule (Composite)

Thursday, Sept. 1

Monmouth at New Hampshire

Rhode Island at Stony Brook

William & Mary at Charlotte

Friday, Sept. 2

Lehigh at Villanova

Saturday, Sept. 3

UAlbany at Baylor

Delaware at Navy

Elon at Vanderbilt

Howard at Hampton

Maine at New Mexico

Richmond at Virginia

Towson at Bucknell

Saturday, Sept. 10

New Hampshire at UAlbany

Delaware State at Delaware

Elon at Wofford

Tuskegee at Hampton

Colgate at Maine

Fordham at Monmouth

Rhode Island at Bryant

St. Francis (Pa.) at Richmond

Morgan State at Towson

Villanova at LIU

Campbell at William & Mary

Saturday, Sept. 17

Delaware at Rhode Island

UAlbany at Fordham

Gardner-Webb at Elon

Hampton at Norfolk State

Maine at Boston College

Georgetown at Monmouth

North Carolina Central at New Hampshire

Richmond at Lehigh

Stony Brook at UMass

Towson at West Virginia

Villanova at Army

William & Mary at Lafayette

Saturday, Sept. 24

Hampton at Delaware

Elon at William & Mary

Monmouth at Villanova

New Hampshire at Towson

Stony Brook at Richmond

Central Connecticut St. at UAlbany

Rhode Island at Pittsburgh

Saturday, Oct. 1

Towson at Delaware

Richmond at Elon

Villanova at Maine

William & Mary at Stony Brook

Monmouth at Lehigh

New Hampshire at Western Michigan

Brown at Rhode Island

Saturday, Oct. 8

UAlbany at Monmouth

Delaware at William & Mary

Towson at Elon

Maine at Hampton

Stony Brook at New Hampshire

Saturday, Oct. 15

Hampton at UAlbany

Elon at Rhode Island

Monmouth at Maine

Villanova at Richmond

New Hampshire at Dartmouth

Stony Brook at Fordham

Saturday, Oct. 22

UAlbany at Villanova

Elon at New Hampshire

Richmond at Hampton

Maine at Stony Brook

Rhode Island at Monmouth

William & Mary at Towson

Morgan State at Delaware

Saturday, Oct. 29

Stony Brook at UAlbany

Delaware at Elon

Hampton at Villanova

Richmond at Maine

Towson at Monmouth

Rhode Island at William & Mary

Saturday, Nov. 5

UAlbany at Elon

Monmouth at Delaware

William & Mary at Hampton

Maine at Rhode Island

New Hampshire at Richmond

Villanova at Towson

Morgan State at Stony Brook

Saturday, Nov. 12

Maine at UAlbany

Richmond at Delaware

Elon at Hampton

Rhode Island at New Hampshire

Towson at Stony Brook

Villanova at William & Mary

Saturday, Nov. 19

UAlbany at Rhode Island

Delaware at Villanova

Hampton at Towson

New Hampshire at Maine

Stony Brook at Monmouth

William & Mary at Richmond

