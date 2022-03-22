2022 CAA football schedule announced

The 2022 Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) football schedule has been officially announced. Conference play begins on Thursday, Sept. 1.
For the 2022 season, the CAA will consist of 13 football-playing members following the addition of Hampton and Monmouth and the departure of James Madison. Hampton and Monmouth will join existing CAA members Delaware, Elon, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Richmond, Stony Brook, Towson, UAlbany, Villanova, and William & Mary.
Two previously unannounced non-conference matchups involving CAA teams were also revealed by the schedule release and are listed below:
- Gardner-Webb at Elon (Sept. 17)
- Georgetown at Monmouth (Sept. 17)
2022 CAA Football Schedule (Composite)
Thursday, Sept. 1
Monmouth at New Hampshire
Rhode Island at Stony Brook
William & Mary at Charlotte
Friday, Sept. 2
Lehigh at Villanova
Saturday, Sept. 3
UAlbany at Baylor
Delaware at Navy
Elon at Vanderbilt
Howard at Hampton
Maine at New Mexico
Richmond at Virginia
Towson at Bucknell
Saturday, Sept. 10
New Hampshire at UAlbany
Delaware State at Delaware
Elon at Wofford
Tuskegee at Hampton
Colgate at Maine
Fordham at Monmouth
Rhode Island at Bryant
St. Francis (Pa.) at Richmond
Morgan State at Towson
Villanova at LIU
Campbell at William & Mary
Saturday, Sept. 17
Delaware at Rhode Island
UAlbany at Fordham
Gardner-Webb at Elon
Hampton at Norfolk State
Maine at Boston College
Georgetown at Monmouth
North Carolina Central at New Hampshire
Richmond at Lehigh
Stony Brook at UMass
Towson at West Virginia
Villanova at Army
William & Mary at Lafayette
Saturday, Sept. 24
Hampton at Delaware
Elon at William & Mary
Monmouth at Villanova
New Hampshire at Towson
Stony Brook at Richmond
Central Connecticut St. at UAlbany
Rhode Island at Pittsburgh
Saturday, Oct. 1
Towson at Delaware
Richmond at Elon
Villanova at Maine
William & Mary at Stony Brook
Monmouth at Lehigh
New Hampshire at Western Michigan
Brown at Rhode Island
Saturday, Oct. 8
UAlbany at Monmouth
Delaware at William & Mary
Towson at Elon
Maine at Hampton
Stony Brook at New Hampshire
Saturday, Oct. 15
Hampton at UAlbany
Elon at Rhode Island
Monmouth at Maine
Villanova at Richmond
New Hampshire at Dartmouth
Stony Brook at Fordham
Saturday, Oct. 22
UAlbany at Villanova
Elon at New Hampshire
Richmond at Hampton
Maine at Stony Brook
Rhode Island at Monmouth
William & Mary at Towson
Morgan State at Delaware
Saturday, Oct. 29
Stony Brook at UAlbany
Delaware at Elon
Hampton at Villanova
Richmond at Maine
Towson at Monmouth
Rhode Island at William & Mary
Saturday, Nov. 5
UAlbany at Elon
Monmouth at Delaware
William & Mary at Hampton
Maine at Rhode Island
New Hampshire at Richmond
Villanova at Towson
Morgan State at Stony Brook
Saturday, Nov. 12
Maine at UAlbany
Richmond at Delaware
Elon at Hampton
Rhode Island at New Hampshire
Towson at Stony Brook
Villanova at William & Mary
Saturday, Nov. 19
UAlbany at Rhode Island
Delaware at Villanova
Hampton at Towson
New Hampshire at Maine
Stony Brook at Monmouth
William & Mary at Richmond