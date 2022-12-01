2022 American Football Championship Game: Matchup, kickoff time, TV

The 2022 American Athletic Conference Championship Game is set with the No. 18 Tulane Green Wave hosting the No. 22 UCF Knights. The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, La.

Tulane clinched a spot in the American Athletic Conference Championship Game after finishing atop the conference standings with a 7-1 record (10-2 overall). The Green Wave will be making their first-ever appearance in the championship game.

UCF (6-2) finished in a tie for second with the Cincinnati Bearcats in the American standings. The Knights claimed the spot in the championship game as a result of their head-to-head victory over the Bearcats, 25-21, on October 29 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

This will be UCF’s third appearance in the championship game following a pair of victories over the Memphis Tigers in 2017, 62-55 in double-overtime, and then again the following season, 56-41.

Tulane and UCF first met on the gridiron in 2001 and played earlier this season on November 12 in New Orleans. UCF defeated Tulane in that matchup, 38-31, and currently leads the overall series 10-2.

Tickets for the American Athletic Conference Championship Game are available from our partner StubHub. The lowest price is currently around $60 plus fees.

Brett McMurphy of The Action Network currently projects Tulane to defeat UCF and play the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl. UCF is projected to face the BYU Cougars in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl.

2022 American Football Championship Game

Matchup: (22) UCF at (18) Tulane

(22) UCF at (18) Tulane Location: Yulman Stadium – New Orleans, LA

Yulman Stadium – New Orleans, LA Date: Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022

Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 Time: 4:00pm ET

4:00pm ET TV: ABC

ABC Crew: Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Dusty Dvoracek (analyst), and Tom Luginbill (reporter)

Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Dusty Dvoracek (analyst), and Tom Luginbill (reporter) Tickets: Buy Tickets

