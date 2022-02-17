2022 American Athletic Conference football schedule announced

The 2022 American Athletic Conference Football Schedule has officially been announced. Conference play begins on Saturday, Sept. 10 with Memphis at Navy.

Featured non-conference match-ups for each American team in 2022 include Cincinnati at Arkansas, East Carolina at BYU, Houston at Texas Tech, Memphis at Mississippi State, Navy vs. Notre Dame (in Baltimore, Md.), SMU at Maryland, Temple at Duke, Tulane at Kansas State, Tulsa at Ole Miss, Louisville at UCF, and USF at Florida.

The 2022 American Athletic Conference Football Championship Game is set for Saturday, Dec. 3 at the home stadium of either the East or West Division winner. The game will be televised by either ABC or ESPN.

Kickoff times and television designations for the first three weeks of the season will be announced in June. The remaining kickoff times and TV will be announced six to 12 days prior to the date of the game.

2022 American Athletic Conference Football Schedules

AAC Football Schedule (Composite)