2021 CFL schedule: Elks-Argonauts game rescheduled for November 16

The 2021 Edmonton Elks at Toronto Argonauts football game has been rescheduled for November 16, the CFL has officially announced.

Edmonton was previously scheduled to play at Toronto on Thursday, Aug. 26, but the game was postponed due to COVID-19 issues. The Elks will now travel to face the Argonauts at BMO Field in Toronto, Ontario, on Tuesday Nov. 16. The game will begin at 7:30pm ET.

As a result of rescheduling that contest, three other schedule changes were made. Below are the details from the CFL release:

The Saskatchewan Roughriders – Edmonton Elks game scheduled for Friday, November 5 at 9:45 p.m. ET in Saskatchewan will now be played instead in Edmonton on the same date at the same time.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders – Edmonton Elks game scheduled in Edmonton for Saturday, November 13 at 7:00 p.m. ET will now be played in Saskatchewan on the same date at 4 p.m. ET.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers – Montreal Alouettes game scheduled for Saturday, November 13 at 4:00 p.m .ET in Montreal will now be played on the same date and at the same location but at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The 2021 CFL schedule kicked off on Thursday, August 5, 2021, with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers hosting the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Week 5 action begins on Friday evening with the Ottawa Redblacks hosting the Montreal Alouettes.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the 2021 Canadian Football League season was trimmed from a 21-week regular season down to 16 weeks. Each CFL team will play a 14-game schedule with two bye weeks (except Toronto which has three byes).

The CFL playoffs are scheduled to begin on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, and will culminate with the 108th Grey Cup on Sunday, Dec. 12. The game will be played at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ontario.

All CFL games are televised in Canada via TSN. In the United States, fans will be able to watch every CFL game live on the ESPN networks and ESPN+. A minimum of 20 games will air on the ESPN networks, including one of the two Division Finals and the Grey Cup, while the remaining games will stream via ESPN+.

