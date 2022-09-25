2020 UTEP-Nevada football game rescheduled for 2029

The UTEP Miners and the Nevada Wolf Pack have agreed to reschedule their postponed football game in 2020 to the 2029 season, FBSchedules.com has learned.

UTEP was previously scheduled to travel to play Nevada on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, but the game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Miners will now travel to take on the Wolf Pack at Mackay Stadium in Reno, Nevada, on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2029, according to a copy of the contract amendment obtained from the University of Nevada, Reno, via a state public records request.

The rescheduled contest is part of a home-and-home series that began on Sept. 21, 2019 at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas. The Wolf Pack defeated the Miners in that contest, 37-21, to extend their advantage in the overall series to 3-1.

Nevada now has two scheduled non-conference games for the 2029 season. One week after hosting UTEP on Sept. 8, the Wolf Pack are scheduled to travel to play the Kansas Jayhawks on Sept. 15.

In addition to playing at Nevada in 2029, UTEP is also slated to travel to face the Texas Longhorns on Sept. 15 and host the Wyoming Cowboys in El Paso on Sept. 29.

