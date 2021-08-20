2020 Gardner-Webb at Western Carolina football game rescheduled for 2025

The Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs and Western Carolina Catamounts have agreed to reschedule their canceled football game in 2020 to the 2025 season, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Western Carolina was previously scheduled to host Gardner-Webb on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, but the game was canceled due to the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Catamounts will now host the Runnin’ Bulldogs at E.J. Whitmire Stadium in Cullowhee, N.C., on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, according to a copy of the contract amendment obtained from Western Carolina University via a state public records request.

The rescheduled contest in 2025 will be the second and final game of a home-and-home series that is now slated to begin at Ernest W. Spangler Stadium in Boiling Springs, N.C., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.

With the rescheduling of the Gardner-Webb game to 2025, Western Carolina has now tentatively completed their non-conference slate for that season. Other opponents for WCU in 2025 include Wake Forest (Sept. 6) and Campbell (Sept. 27) on the road and Elon (Sept. 13) at home in Cullowhee.

Western Carolina is the first known non-conference opponent scheduled for Gardner-Webb in 2025.

Football Schedules