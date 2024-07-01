14 Mountain West football games to air on truTV and Max in 2024

The Mountain West Conference and TNT Sports have announced a multi-year agreement for a full slate of football games that will air on truTV and Max beginning in 2024.

Coverage of Mountain West football on truTV and Max will begin this season on Thursday, Aug. 29 when the San Jose State Spartans host the Sacramento State Hornets. The game will kickoff at 10:00pm ET / 7:00pm PT.

“TNT Sports provides the Mountain West with a third national television partner to showcase the outstanding student-athletes across the league,” said MW Commissioner Gloria Nevarez. “TNT Sports has always been a leader in sports broadcasting, and adding one of the top conferences in the FBS to its lineup will certainly be a benefit to MW and college football fans across the country.”

Saturday doubleheaders on truTV and Max are slated for Sept. 7, Sept. 14, Sept. 21, and Oct. 12.

“We are excited to partner with the Mountain West and bring these compelling college football games to truTV and Max,” said Raphael Poplock, Senior Vice President of Acquisitions, Business Development and Partnerships, TNT Sports. “With this agreement, we will further expand our live sports programming on truTV while creating additional exposure for the Mountain West and its student-athletes across our TNT Sports platforms.”

Below are the 14 Mountain West football games that will air on truTV and Max this season. Additional broadcasts by Spectrum Sports (Hawai‘i) and regional/local/school broadcasts will be announced at a later date.

2024 Mountain West football schedule on truTV and Max

*All times Eastern.

Thursday, Aug. 29

Sacramento St. at San José St. – 10pm

Saturday, Aug. 31

Texas A&M Commerce at San Diego St. – 8pm

Saturday, Sept. 7

Idaho at Wyoming – 3:30pm

Georgia Southern at Nevada – 7pm

Saturday, Sept. 14

Kennesaw St. at San José St. – 7pm

New Mexico St. at Fresno St. – 10:30pm

Saturday, Sept. 21

UTEP at Colorado St. – 5pm

Fresno St. at New Mexico – 8:30pm

Saturday, Oct. 5

Nevada at San José St. – 7:30pm

Saturday, Oct. 12

San José St. at Colorado St. – 3:30pm

Air Force at New Mexico – 7pm

Saturday, Oct. 19

New Mexico at Utah St. – 4pm

Saturday, Oct. 26

San José St. at Fresno St. – 8pm

Saturday, Nov. 2

Wyoming at New Mexico – 4pm

