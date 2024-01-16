Youngstown State releases 2024 football schedule

The Youngstown State Penguins have released their 2024 football schedule, which features a game at Pitt.

Youngstown State opens its 2024 campaign with a trek to Villanova, Pa., on Thursday, Aug. 29. The Penguins will do battle with the Villanova Wildcats at Villanova Stadium.

The Valparaiso Beacons will break the seal on YSU’s home slate at Stambaugh Stadium in Youngstown, Ohio, the following Saturday (Sept. 7). Another home game follows on Sept. 14 against the Duquesne Dukes.

Youngstown State wraps up its non-conference schedule the following week on Sept. 21 on the road against the Pitt Panthers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Youngstown State opens Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) action on the road against Missouri State on Sept. 28. Road contests also loom at back-to-back national champion South Dakota State on Oct. 12, Illinois State on Nov. 2, and Southern Illinois on Nov. 9.

MVFC opponents slated to visit Stambaugh Stadium in 2024 include Indiana State on Oct. 5, South Dakota on Oct. 19, North Dakota on Oct. 26, and Northern Iowa on Nov. 16.

The only open date for Youngstown State is Nov. 23, which means the Penguins will play 12 consecutive regular-season games in 2024.

Below is Youngstown State’s complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2024 Youngstown State Football Schedule

08/29 – at Villanova

09/07 – Valparaiso

09/14 – Duquesne

09/21 – at Pitt

09/28 – at Missouri State*

10/05 – Indiana State*

10/12 – at South Dakota State*

10/19 – South Dakota*

10/26 – North Dakota*

11/02 – at Illinois State*

11/09 – at Southern Illinois*

11/16 – Northern Iowa*

11/23 – OFF

* MVFC contest.

Youngstown State finished the 2023 season 8-5 overall and 5-3 in MVFC action. The Penguins were an at-large qualifier in the 2023 FCS Playoffs, where they defeated Duquesne at home in the first round, 40-7, and fell on the road at Villanova, 45-28.