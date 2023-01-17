Youngstown State releases 2023 football schedule

The Youngstown State Penguins have released their 2023 football schedule, which features a game at Ohio State.

Youngstown State opens the 2023 season with three consecutive non-conference games, beginning at home at Stambaugh Stadium in Youngstown, Ohio, against the Valparaiso Beacons on Thursday, Aug. 31.

The Penguins then travel to Columbus to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Sept. 9. One week later on Sept. 16, the Penguins close out their non-conference slate at home against the Robert Morris Colonials.

After an open date, Youngstown State opens Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) action on the road against Northern Iowa on Sept. 30. The Penguins will also travel to face South Dakota on Oct. 14, Indiana State on Nov. 4, and Murray State on Nov. 18.

MVFC foes traveling to face Youngstown State at Stambaugh Stadium in 2023 include Southern Illinois on Oct. 7, Illinois State on Oct. 21, Missouri State on Oct. 28, and South Dakota State on Nov. 11.

Below is Youngstown State’s complete schedule for the 2023 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2023 Youngstown State Football Schedule

08/31 – Valparaiso

09/09 – at Ohio State

09/16 – Robert Morris

09/23 – OFF

09/30 – at Northern Iowa*

10/07 – Southern Illinois*

10/14 – at South Dakota*

10/21 – Illinois State*

10/28 – Missouri State*

11/04 – at Indiana State*

11/10 – South Dakota State*

11/18 – at Murray State*

* MVFC contest.

Youngstown State finished the 2022 season 7-4 overall and 5-3 in MVFC action. Head coach Doug Phillips, who is entering his fourth season at Youngstown State, has an overall record of 11-17 (8-13 MVFC).