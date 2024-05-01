Yale announces 2024 football schedule

The Yale Bulldogs have announced their 2024 football schedule, which features five home games at the Yale Bowl, Class of 1954 Field.

Yale opens the 2024 season with back-to-back contests on the road. The Bulldogs will visit the Holy Cross Crusaders of the Patriot League on Saturday, Sept. 21 to kick off their campaign before trekking to battle the Cornell Big Red on Sept. 28 in their Ivy League opener.

The following week on Oct. 5, Yale opens its home slate at the Yale Bowl in New Haven, Conn., against the Central Connecticut Blue Devils of the NEC. One week later on Oct. 12, the Bulldogs return to Ivy League action when they host the Dartmouth Big Green in New Haven.

Up next is Yale’s third and final non-conference contest as the Bulldogs play host to the Lehigh Mountain Hawks of the Patriot League on Oct. 19 at the Yale Bowl.

The remainder of Yale’s 2024 slate is all Ivy League contests — at Penn on Oct. 26, at Columbia on Nov. 2, vs. Brown on Nov. 9, vs. Princeton on Nov. 16, and at Harvard on Nov. 23 (140th playing of The Game).

Below is Yale’s complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2024 Yale Football Schedule

09/21 – at Holy Cross

09/28 – at Cornell*

10/05 – Central Connecticut

10/12 – Dartmouth*

10/19 – Lehigh

10/26 – at Penn*

11/02 – at Columbia*

11/09 – Brown*

11/16 – Princeton*

11/23 – at Harvard*

* Ivy League contest.

Yale is entering their 12th season under head coach Tony Reno. Reno has led the Bulldogs to four Ivy League titles (2017, 2019, 2022, and 2023) and has an overall record of 67-43 at the school.