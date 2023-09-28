search

XFL, USFL announce intent to merge

By Brian Wilmer - September 28, 2023
XFL-USFL

The XFL and USFL intend to merge to create a singular spring football league, the leagues announced Thursday.

“Subject to customary regulatory approvals and if the transaction is consummated, the new league will establish best-in-class operations based on the most recent seasons of both leagues,” the release stated.  “This historic combination will anchor professional spring football with substantial capabilities and resources to ensure future growth and continue to enhance the development of the collective players, coaches, and staff that are coming together.”

A report Wednesday outlined the impending merger, along with a trademark filing for the possible new name of the combined league.

The USFL also sent a notice to its players regarding the move.

More details about the merger will be made available pending final approval and regulatory clearances.

